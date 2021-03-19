Church news for March 19, 2021

“Sadly, more than 50 years after the civil rights movement began in this country, the evil of racism continues to exist in our nation. While great progress has been made to ensure that the rights of individuals are protected and injustices exposed, the wounds of racism persist and cry out for healing, unity and peace. As followers of Christ, we are called to respond and to confront all forms of prejudice and bigotry,” said Bishop Burbidge in a statement. “We have a sacred duty to do our part in replacing all forms of hatred with love, so that we can live in harmony as brothers and sisters united in Christ. I thank Cardinal Gregory for his ongoing leadership on this issue as we collaborate in addressing this evil.”