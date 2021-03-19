Church news for March 19, 2021

Curbside fish fry at Antioch Madison
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-Orders and deliveries are available by calling 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the Association and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
New youth leaders group at Alum Spring
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship in person Sunday mornings in the fellowship hall at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper. Very shortly, service will be held outside under the church pavilion, according to a church release.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
Sunday morning service begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study. A NEW youth leaders group for grades 7-12 meets at 10 a.m., also the time for K-6 Sunday School.
The Sunday morning worship services starts at 11 am. This Sunday, March 21 will feature guest speaker Pastor Kaleb Heppe, former youth minister. Heppe will give an update on how and what God has been doing in his life
During Sunday worship services, children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org
Africana studies scholar to speak at Beulah Baptist
Beulah Baptist Church will hold on-line Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 28. Guest speaker Dr. Amir Jamal Touré from Savannah, Georgia will preach on the topic of, “Black Churches: The Cornerstone Connecting the Past to the Future.”
He is a professor at Savannah State University in the Africana studies program. Touré was appointed by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a Commissioner on the Gullah-Geechee Culture Corridor and Commission.
The guest soloist will be the Rev. Cora Harvey Armstrong from King & Queen County in Virginia. She is known as “The Queen of Virginia Gospel Music, singer, pianist and licensed ordained minister.
Conference call, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in, or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook and to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number.
Got 2 MOVE Spring diaper drive
The MOVE Church is again hosting a diaper and baby wipes drive – through May 8 – in support of the teen moms of the Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
Donate during Sunday worship service at Holiday Inn Express in Culpeper or through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged. Message the Rev. Adrian Sledge for information.
Got 2 MOVE Resurrection Sunday
The Rev. Adrian Sledge’s MOVE Church is meeting again Sundays at Holiday Inn Express on Madison Road in Culpeper. An Easter Service will be held at 9 a.m. on April 4 for Resurrection Sunday.
Catholics to address racism at conference
Archbishop of Washington Cardinal D. Wilton Gregory will be keynote speaker with Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, at a 7 p.m. livestream program this Saturday, March 20, “Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love.”
Named for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops 2018 pastoral letter responding to racism, the conference is hosted by the Diocese of Arlington’s Peace and Justice Commission and will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Burke. Presenters will take an honest look at racism in our communities and discuss how Catholics should respond. Gregory will celebrate Mass in the church at 5 p.m.
“Sadly, more than 50 years after the civil rights movement began in this country, the evil of racism continues to exist in our nation. While great progress has been made to ensure that the rights of individuals are protected and injustices exposed, the wounds of racism persist and cry out for healing, unity and peace. As followers of Christ, we are called to respond and to confront all forms of prejudice and bigotry,” said Bishop Burbidge in a statement. “We have a sacred duty to do our part in replacing all forms of hatred with love, so that we can live in harmony as brothers and sisters united in Christ. I thank Cardinal Gregory for his ongoing leadership on this issue as we collaborate in addressing this evil.”
The Mass, keynote and panel discussion will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Arlington’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/0s8tvSWkcu4. Registration is not needed for the livestream.
The event will be physically distanced and is already at full capacity. All attendees are expected to wear face coverings, unless a health issue precludes them from doing so. See arlingtondiocese.org.
Easter Sunrise Service under the tent at Beulah
Beulah Baptist will celebrate Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will deliver the message with Holy Communion. The service will be held at the physical location outside, under the tent. There will be no second service. Please join us.
Use the assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Grief-share support group Sundays
Culpeper Baptist is holding an in-person grief support group at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the worship center of the church, 318 S. West St.
GriefShare is nondenominational, featuring biblical concepts for healing from grief. Group meetings include a video seminar with leading grief recovery experts, small group discussion about the video followed by journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly, stand-alone session topics.
The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing. For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/
Manna Ministry free lunch Wed. & Fri.
The Manna Ministry of Culpeper Presbyterian Church serves curbside lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from the side door of the fellowship hall on South Main Street. The hot lunches are provided to anyone in need.
Culpeper Presbyterian Sunday serviceCulpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the church, 215 S. Main St. There will be no fellowship after the service and Sunday School on Zoom due to COVID.
The church respectfully asks those in attendance wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. An online Lenten Devotional series is leading small group discussions with new programs released weekly at culpresby on YouTube.
‘When Life Gives You Lemons...FAITHFULLY Squeezed’
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, March 21 is, “When Life Gives You Lemons...FAITHFULLY Squeezed.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Minister McDowell preaching at Antioch Culpeper
Minister Andrea McDowell of Mount Olive Church is guest preacher Sundays in March at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
The Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson will render services the first two Sundays in April at Antioch Culpeper.