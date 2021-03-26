Church news for March 26, 2021

Palm Sunday at Culpeper UMC
Culpeper United Methodist will host Palm Sunday services at 10 a.m. this Sunday in person in person at the church on Oaklawn Drive and on the CUMC Livestream. Masks are required for in-person worship.
Revival at Trinity Baptist Church
Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will hold revival services beginning Easter Sunday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 7 with Evangelist Mark Rogers of Fairbanks, Alaska as the guest preacher.
Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the services will be at 7:30 p.m.
Evangelist Rogers and his family will be providing special music at every service during the meeting.
Pastor Vinton Williams and the church family invite everyone to attend the meeting. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services.
Contact the church at 540/347-7640 or visit tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children age 3 and younger. Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., two miles south of Warrenton on US Route 29.
Virtual WBR Baptist Assoc. one-day session
The One Day Session of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.
See wayland_blueridge@usa.com for contact information for the meeting after April 13.
For information, contact Moderator Snipes at 703/459-0821 or Association Clerk, Sis. Sandra Hawkins at sandracrawford12@yahoo.com.
Holy Week at Orange Baptist Church
The community is invited to Holy Week at Orange Baptist Church, located on Main Street in the town of Orange.
Palm Sunday Worship will be held at 9 a.m. in the church with YouTube livestream. There will also be an 11 a.m. service this Sunday at the church’s property on U.S. Route 15, just north of town.
A Maundy Thursday Service will be held at 7 p.m. on April 1 in the Main Street church and livestream featuring a special dramatic presentation in words and music set at the Last Supper. What might the disciples have been thinking as Jesus called them together to celebrate the Passover meal?
Easter Sunday Worship will be held at 9 a.m. on April 4 in the Main Street church and livestream and at 11 a.m. on the Route 15 property, 730 James Madison Hwy. in Orange.
Reformation Lutheran to hold Easter sunrise service
Palm Sunday will be celebrated this week during a Saturday Night Praise & Worship Service at 6 p.m. March 27 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper. There will also be Sunday Morning Traditional Worship for Palm Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. on March 28.
Holy Wednesday services will be held at noon and 7 p.m. March 31. Maundy Thursday service will be held at noon and 7 p.m. on April 1.
A Good Friday Prayer and Preaching Service will be held at noon on April 2 and a Tenebrae Service (Service of the Shadows) at 7 p.m.
For Holy Saturday, Praise Worship will be at 6 p.m. on April 3. Then on Easter Sunday, Reformation Lutheran will host a sunrise service at 6 a.m. with a continental breakfast to follow at 7 a.m. Easter services will also be held at 8 and 10 a.m.
Converge Nerf battle at Culpeper Baptist
Middle and high school students! Join youth from other area churches for a fun night of pizza and Nerf.
Bring your Nerf guns and enjoy a night of fun and fellowship at Culpeper Baptist Church at 6:00 p.m. today, March 26. Pizza and Nerf darts will be provided. There will also be a few Nerf guns for those without one.
Catholic Diocese hosting masses for Holy Week
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, will celebrate Holy Week Masses and other liturgies, beginning with Palm Sunday, March 28, and culminating in the Easter Vigil Mass, April 3, at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington.
While last year’s Holy Week celebrations were restricted to virtual-only participation, this year, the Cathedral will welcome parishioners in person to participate fully in the Masses and other liturgies. Attendance is limited to 350 persons, and pre-registration is required.
“It is with great anticipation and joy that we enter into the Easter season following an extraordinarily difficult year for so many in our communities. As we join together in parishes across the Diocese, we give thanks to Our Lord, the one from whom all gifts and graces flow, for his self-giving love, so vividly revealed on the cross,” said Bishop Burbidge in a statement. “Let us take this occasion to recommit to living out our calling as disciples of Christ, strengthened and sustained by the life-giving sacraments of our faith. May we celebrate gratefully Christ’s Resurrection, the cause of our joy.”
Spring diaper drive for Culpeper YoungLives
The MOVE Church is again hosting a diaper and baby wipes drive – through May 8 – in support of the teen moms of the Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for the Saturday before Mother’s Day.
Donate during Sunday worship service at Holiday Inn Express in Culpeper or through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged. Message the Rev. Adrian Sledge for information.
Easter Service on Resurrection Sunday
The Rev. Adrian Sledge’s MOVE Church will host an Easter Service at 9 a.m. on April 4 for Resurrection Sunday at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express.
Easter Sunrise Service under the tent
Beulah Baptist will celebrate Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will deliver the message with Holy Communion. The service will be held at the physical location outside, under the tent. There will be no second service. Please join us.
Use the assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Africana studies professor virtual guest speaker
Beulah Baptist Church will hold on-line Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, March 28.
Guest speaker Dr. Amir Jamal Touré from Savannah, Georgia will preach on the topic of, “Black Churches: The Cornerstone Connecting the Past to the Future.”
He is a professor at Savannah State University in the Africana studies program. Touré was appointed by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a Commissioner on the Gullah-Geechee Culture Corridor and Commission.
The guest soloist will be the Rev. Cora Harvey Armstrong from King & Queen County in Virginia. She is known as “The Queen of Virginia Gospel Music, singer, pianist and licensed ordained minister.
Conference call, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in, or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook and to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number. The church is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Have you experienced Lectio Divina?
Check it out with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. every Wednesday on Zoom.
All are welcome to embark on the spiritual journey of Lectio Divina and spend time together, pondering the Gospel of St. John. This isn’t a Bible study – but a way of letting the Word of God speak and sharing is heard. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82540690203 Meeting ID: 825 4069 0203
The Culpeper Food Closet needs help
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Community food and monetary donations keeps this ministry going. Please drop off unopened, canned and boxed foods to 120 N. Commerce St. from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday or make a monetary donation through the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, VA 22701.
See ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet for information or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Manna Ministry seeking cookie bakers
The Manna Ministry of Culpeper Presbyterian Church serves curbside lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from the side door of the fellowship hall on South Main Street. The hot lunches are for anyone in need.
Manna Ministry is seeking bakers who would be willing to bake cookies and package them two each in Ziploc bags for distribution on Wednesdays and Fridays. To donate cookies, contact the church office at 825-8616.
Good Friday service at Culpeper Presbyterian
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the church, 215 S. Main St. There will be no fellowship after the service and Sunday School on Zoom due to COVID.
The church respectfully asks those in attendance wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. An online Lenten Devotional series is leading small group discussions with new programs released weekly at culpresby on YouTube.
The church will host a Good Friday Tenebrae service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 2 with worship in-person and on YouTube.
Good Friday at CBC with Maranatha Iglesia Baustista
Holy Week will be celebrated at Culpeper Baptist starting at 9 a.m. March 28 with Palm Sunday service in-person in the worship center at the church, 318 S. West St.
A 10 a.m. livestream will also be offered this Sunday as well as a 4 p.m. Vespers Service in person in the sanctuary and livestream.
In-person worship will be held at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday in the worship center. On Good Friday, a 7:30 p.m. service will be held in the worship center and livestream with Maranatha Iglesia Baustista, featuring scriptures and songs in Spanish and English.
Starting this Sunday, March 28 every night through April 4, the church will host a scripture reading at 7:30 p.m. in the at the cross in the courtyard and livestream.
Easter Sunday services will held in-person at 9 a.m. in the worship center, 10 a.m. in-person and livestream in the sanctuary and at 6:30 p.m. in the courtyard.
Register for in-person services at office@culpeperbaptist.org or 825-8192.
‘When Life Gives You Lemons: Squeezed OUT’
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, March 28 is, “When Life Gives You Lemons...Squeezed OUT.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
Rev. Hutcherson to preach at Antioch
Minister Andrea McDowell of Mount Olive Church is guest preacher Sundays in March at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson will render services the first two Sundays in April at Antioch Culpeper.
Maundy Thursday at Alum Spring Baptist
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship every Sunday morning in person in the fellowship hall at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. The church is very much involved in area missions and this month’s mission offering is Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
Sunday morning service begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study. A NEW youth leaders group for grades 7-12 meets at 10 a.m., also the time for K-6 Sunday School.
The Sunday morning worship services starts at 11 am. During Sunday worship services, children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
A Maundy Thursday Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 1 with communion. Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. on April 4 followed at 8 a.m. with a grab-n-go breakfast. Easter worship service will be at 9:30 am. Easter activities will be outside under the pavilion. Attendees are advised to wear warm clothing and bring a blanket if needed.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org