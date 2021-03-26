Church news for March 26, 2021

While last year’s Holy Week celebrations were restricted to virtual-only participation, this year, the Cathedral will welcome parishioners in person to participate fully in the Masses and other liturgies. Attendance is limited to 350 persons, and pre-registration is required.

“It is with great anticipation and joy that we enter into the Easter season following an extraordinarily difficult year for so many in our communities. As we join together in parishes across the Diocese, we give thanks to Our Lord, the one from whom all gifts and graces flow, for his self-giving love, so vividly revealed on the cross,” said Bishop Burbidge in a statement. “Let us take this occasion to recommit to living out our calling as disciples of Christ, strengthened and sustained by the life-giving sacraments of our faith. May we celebrate gratefully Christ’s Resurrection, the cause of our joy.”