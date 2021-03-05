Church news for March 5, 2021

Africana studies pastor online guest at Beulah Baptist
Beulah Baptist Church will hold on-line Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 28. Guest speaker Dr. Amir Jamal Touré from Savannah, Georgia will preach on the topic of, “Black Churches: The Cornerstone Connecting the Past to the Future.”
He is a professor at Savannah State University in the Africana studies program. Touré was appointed by the U.S. Department of the Interior as a Commissioner on the Gullah-Geechee Culture Corridor and Commission.
The guest soloist will be the Rev. Cora Harvey Armstrong from King & Queen County in Virginia. She is known as “The Queen of Virginia Gospel Music, singer, pianist and licensed ordained minister.
Conference call, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in, or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook and to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number. The church is located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.
Manna Ministry resuming Friday lunches
The Manna Ministry of Culpeper Presbyterian Church is resuming its Friday service of free, hot lunches this week, March 5.
Meals can be picked up 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. curbside at the side door of the fellowship hall on South Main Street. Curbside lunches are also served during this time on Wednesdays.
Food Closet Need of the Week: rice, pasta, potatoes, pb&j
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is currently in need of: rice & pasta side dishes, instant mashed potatoes (box or small packets), peanut Butter, and jelly.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community in a pandemic. For ways to help, see Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net or contact them at 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Curbside fish fry at Antioch Madison
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will have a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-Orders and deliveries are available by calling 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the Association and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Culpeper Presbyterian to resume in-person worship
Culpeper Presbyterian will resume in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, March 7 in the church, 215 S. Main St.
The church respectfully asks that those in attendance wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.
An online Lenten Devotional series is leading small group discussions with new programs released weekly at culpresby on YouTube.
Minister McDowell to preach at Antioch Culpeper
Minister Andrea McDowell of Mount Olive Church will be the guest preacher Sundays in March at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
The Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson will render services the first two Sundays in April at Antioch Culpeper.
Virtual Catholic School job fair for teachers
The Catholic Diocese of Arlington Office of Catholic Schools will hold a virtual job fair at https://articulate.arlingtondiocese.org/ 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 13 to fill up to 150 teaching positions in preschools, elementary, middle and high schools.
There are a total of 41 brick-and-mortar parish schools and diocesan high schools in the Diocese that includes Culpeper County’s Precious Blood Catholic School and Ephinany School, as well as the newly created, fully virtual school, Saint Isidore of Seville. All physical schools reopened for in-person or hybrid, in-person and virtual, instruction at the beginning of the school year, according to a release on Friday from the Diocese.
“Schools in the Diocese strive to meet the highest standards of excellence, providing instruction that is challenging, individualized, and rooted in our Catholic faith,” said Sr. Karl Ann Homberg, Assistant Superintendent for the Diocese of Arlington Catholic Schools. “A key part of ensuring we continue to provide our students with a learning experience that best serves them and prepares them for the future is identifying and hiring top talent for each and every position in our schools.”
Job seekers should be prepared to talk with principals from Catholic schools and representatives from the diocesan Office of Catholic Schools.
Applicants should plan on spending 5-8 minutes with each school of interest during the course of the fair. Individuals should have resumes on hand and be prepared to schedule follow-up interviews. Pre-Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3aPWEdm
Sermon: When Life Gives You Lemons...FEEL the Squeeze
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, March 7 is, “When Life Gives You Lemons...FEEL the Squeeze.”
Children’s program for babies to 5th grade are at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com.
Online worship, in-person services at Reformation
Reformation Lutheran is holding in-person services, with health restrictions in place, at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on FB Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org.
Grief-share support at Culpeper Baptist
Culpeper Baptist is holding an in-person grief support group at 5 p.m. on Sundays in the worship center of the church, 318 S. West St.
GriefShare is nondenominational, featuring biblical concepts for healing from grief. Group meetings include a video seminar with leading grief recovery experts, small group discussion about the video followed by journaling and personal study exercises to reinforce weekly, stand-alone session topics.
The Rev. Hans Murdock and Joyce Beales facilitate. The group will utilize facemasks and social distancing. For information, contact Murdock at 540/717-7051or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org. Also at https://culpeperbaptist.org/griefshare-starts-sunday-september-8-at-400-p-m/
Sunday morning prayer, coffee hour at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper hosts 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87481252297, 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Prayer at https://vimeo.com/user110117380/videos and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89879703449
Culpeper Baptist Sunday services
Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting Sunday services at 9 a.m. in person in the worship center at 318 S. West St. and 10 a.m. livestream. Sign up for livestream watch parties in the chapel or worship center by contacting office@culpeperbaptist.org.
Sunday Vespers is held in the sanctuary at 4:00 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Sundays and Saturday night praise in the worship center at 6:00 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays.