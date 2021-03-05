Church news for March 5, 2021

An online Lenten Devotional series is leading small group discussions with new programs released weekly at culpresby on YouTube.

Minister McDowell to preach at Antioch Culpeper

Minister Andrea McDowell of Mount Olive Church will be the guest preacher Sundays in March at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

The Rev. Lawrence Hutcherson will render services the first two Sundays in April at Antioch Culpeper.

Virtual Catholic School job fair for teachers

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington Office of Catholic Schools will hold a virtual job fair at https://articulate.arlingtondiocese.org/ 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 13 to fill up to 150 teaching positions in preschools, elementary, middle and high schools.

There are a total of 41 brick-and-mortar parish schools and diocesan high schools in the Diocese that includes Culpeper County’s Precious Blood Catholic School and Ephinany School, as well as the newly created, fully virtual school, Saint Isidore of Seville. All physical schools reopened for in-person or hybrid, in-person and virtual, instruction at the beginning of the school year, according to a release on Friday from the Diocese.