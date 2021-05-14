Church news for May 14, 2021

Church under the pavilion at Alum SpringAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship every Sunday morning in person outside under the pavilion at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Sunday morning service at Alum Spring begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study and youth group for grades 7-12 along with K-6 Sunday School.
Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. during which time children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org
Half-Day Session, Wayland Women’s AuxiliaryThe Annual Session for the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist is planned to be held in-person half-day beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
Call to Order will be at 9 a.m. and the session will end around noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All Annual fees including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day.
“We look forward to greeting you in person that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome,” according to a release.
For information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340.
Food Closet Need of the Week—personal care itemsThis week, the community ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body soap/wash and shaving items.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during social distancing. See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for details for more ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” Contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com and at ststephensculpeper.net.
In-person, outside graduations at Catholic high schools Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Arlington are capping off an unprecedented year with in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Each graduate can invite four guests to join in the celebratory occasion. The ceremonies, to be held on each respective school’s football field, will take place at the end of May and in early June.
The four high schools in the Diocese safely re-opened at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year for hybrid (in-person and virtual) learning, as all 41 brick-and-mortar schools reopened for fully in-person or hybrid instruction. This fall, the four high schools plan to resume full-time in-person instruction with ongoing COVID-19 mitigation safety protocols in place.
“Our high school graduates have great cause for celebration. They faced the unprecedented challenges of the year with faithful, hopeful resolve, and their charitable leadership as members of the graduating class helped our schools make history as they remained open throughout the 2020-21 academic year,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington in a statement.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Men’s Group on ZoomMen are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Brotherhood on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday. Contact the church office for the invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
In-person, virtual worship at Beulah BaptistBeulah Baptist will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call only, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090.
Open Bible Study in RichardsvilleOakland Baptist hosts Open Bible Study at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville in Culpeper County. For information, contact 540/399-1248 or obcrichardsville@gmail.com and see oaklandbaptistva.com
Car Show at Antioch MadisonAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will hold a car show 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
The rain or shine, all-ages event with free admission will feature a live deejay and food. Trophies will be awarded. Car entry Fee is $15. For information, contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540/718-0190.
Worship with historic Mount Zion BaptistMount Zion Baptist holds worship every first, second and third Sunday of the month beginning with Sunday School at 10:00 am and devotional worship at 11:00 am at the church on Mount Zion Church Road in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.
The church offers a correspondence bible study program with fill-in the blank handouts that require individuals to search the scripture. See the church calendar at mountzionalanthus.org for other worship opportunities.
Mount Calvary Baptist meeting togetherMount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown Sr.
Beginning Again Sermon & Bible Study Culpeper Baptist Church presents, Beginning Again, a series of Sundays sermons through July 4.
What does church look like after the Pandemic? What do individual lives look like after the Pandemic?
These themes will be explored in this message and Bible study series. Join the series on Sunday mornings (in person or online) and then watch Bible study with Hans & Dan (post Monday and Wednesday evenings – watch anytime) and join the conversation.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church online meetingsJoin St. Stephen’s at 9 a.m. Sundays for Adult Sunday School on Zoom, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer on Vimeo, and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom. Each Wednesday, the community is invited to the 11 a.m. Lectio Divina Group, followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. on our website and Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Sermon: Recalculating—Should Have Seen That ComingMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, Sunday, May 16, is: “Recalculating: Should Have Seen That Coming.” Children’s program for babies to 5th grade is at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com