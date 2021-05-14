Church news for May 14, 2021

“We look forward to greeting you in person that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome,” according to a release.

For information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340.

Food Closet Need of the Week—personal care itemsThis week, the community ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body soap/wash and shaving items.

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during social distancing. See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for details for more ways to help: “We can’t do it alone.” Contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com and at ststephensculpeper.net.

In-person, outside graduations at Catholic high schools Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Arlington are capping off an unprecedented year with in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Each graduate can invite four guests to join in the celebratory occasion. The ceremonies, to be held on each respective school’s football field, will take place at the end of May and in early June.