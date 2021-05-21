Church news for May 21, 2021

Free Gospel Church of Christ worships in historic Davis St. buildingFamilies and individuals are cordially invited to worship in the Lord at Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

“We are located in the heart of the city with the heart of the people in our heart,” according to a church announcement.

Service is at 11 a.m. this Sunday, May 23 and each Sunday. Free Gospel also holds Tuesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and met in person for worship and remained active throughout the pandemic, said Bishop Harold Smith, pastor.

“We will be celebrating Pentecost Sunday, the birthday of the New Testament Church. We are open to receive you. Bring the sick, deliverance is on the Agenda, salvation is ongoing,” the bishop’s announcement stated. For prayer or information, contact Smith at 540/825-6917.

Baptism & Picnic at Feather Lake with Mountain View Community ChurchBoth campuses of Mountain View Community Church, of Culpeper and Orange, will come together for a Baptism Celebration & Bring Your Own Picnic at 10 a.m. this Sunday, May 23 at Feather Lake in Culpeper.

See mountainviewcc.net for details. Sunday’s Sermon Topic is “Recalculating: Not What I Expected.”