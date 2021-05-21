Church news for May 21, 2021

Free Gospel Church of Christ worships in historic Davis St. buildingFamilies and individuals are cordially invited to worship in the Lord at Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
“We are located in the heart of the city with the heart of the people in our heart,” according to a church announcement.
Service is at 11 a.m. this Sunday, May 23 and each Sunday. Free Gospel also holds Tuesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and met in person for worship and remained active throughout the pandemic, said Bishop Harold Smith, pastor.
“We will be celebrating Pentecost Sunday, the birthday of the New Testament Church. We are open to receive you. Bring the sick, deliverance is on the Agenda, salvation is ongoing,” the bishop’s announcement stated. For prayer or information, contact Smith at 540/825-6917.
Baptism & Picnic at Feather Lake with Mountain View Community ChurchBoth campuses of Mountain View Community Church, of Culpeper and Orange, will come together for a Baptism Celebration & Bring Your Own Picnic at 10 a.m. this Sunday, May 23 at Feather Lake in Culpeper.
See mountainviewcc.net for details. Sunday’s Sermon Topic is “Recalculating: Not What I Expected.”
Catholic HS in Alexandria hosts in-person commencementBishop Ireton High School in Alexandria is capping off an unprecedented year with an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Thursday. Each graduate was permitted to bring four guests to the ceremony on the school’s football field.
Catholic Diocese of Arlington safely re-opened at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year for hybrid (in-person and virtual) learning at all 41 brick-and-mortar schools. This fall, the four high schools plan to resume full-time in-person instruction with ongoing COVID-19 mitigation safety protocols in place, according to a Diocese releases.
“The center of the Bishop Ireton crest bears the words, ‘Advance Always.’ Our senior class embodied the meaning of this motto as they advanced each day, embracing new ways to learn, connect and engage,” said Kathleen McNutt, Head of School, Bishop Ireton, in a news release. “This year required the acceptance of protocols and restrictions for the health and safety of everyone. It was a sacrifice that our students willingly made, and our seniors were leaders in making this year the best it could possibly be.”
Bishop Ireton graduates will start the new academic year in the fall at colleges and universities across 27 different states, the District of Columbia, Canada, France and Scotland. Among the institutions of higher education which have accepted 2021 graduates are Dartmouth College and MIT, according to the release.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Men’s Group on ZoomMen are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Brotherhood on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday. Contact the church office for the invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
In-person, virtual worship at Beulah BaptistBeulah Baptist will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call only, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Half-Day Annual Session of Wayland Women’s AuxiliaryThe Annual Session for the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist is planned to be held in-person half-day beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
Call to Order will be at 9 a.m. and the session will end around noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All Annual fees including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day.
“We look forward to greeting you in person that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome,” according to a release.
For information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340.
Open Bible Study in RichardsvilleOakland Baptist hosts Open Bible Study at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville in Culpeper County. For information, contact 540/399-1248 or obcrichardsville@gmail.com and see oaklandbaptistva.com
Car Show to be held at Antioch MadisonAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will hold a car show 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
The rain or shine, all-ages event with free admission will feature a live deejay and food. Trophies will be awarded.
Car entry Fee is $15. For information, contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540/718-0190.
Worship with historic Mount Zion Baptist in Brandy StationMount Zion Baptist holds worship every first, second and third Sunday of the month beginning with Sunday School at 10:00 am and devotional worship at 11:00 am at the church on Mount Zion Church Road in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.
The church offers a correspondence bible study program with fill-in the blank handouts that require individuals to search the scripture. See the church calendar at mountzionalanthus.org for other worship opportunities.
Mount Calvary Baptist meeting togetherMount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown Sr.