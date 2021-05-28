Church news for May 28, 2021

Mount Lebanon Baptist announces grand opening of new campusWith excitement, Mount Lebanon Baptist Church of Boston, Virginia recently announced the grand opening of its new campus after 15 years of preparation.
The church invited the community for a celebration at 10:30 a.m. on June 6 at 6131 Sperryville Pike, just up from the Boston General Store, northwest of Culpeper. Everyone is welcome for a time of worship and dedication, followed by hot dogs and tours of the new church campus.
Car Show at Antioch Madison SaturdayAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will hold a car show 2 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 29.
The rain or shine, all-ages event with free admission will feature a live deejay and food. Trophies will be awarded. Car entry Fee is $15. For information, contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540/718-0190.
Open Bible Study in RichardsvilleOakland Baptist hosts Open Bible Study at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Church, 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville in Culpeper County. For information, contact 540/399-1248 or obcrichardsville@gmail.com and see oaklandbaptistva.com
Family Service this Sunday at Mountain View CommunityMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, Sunday, May 30 is: “My Story, My Song—Family Service.” Children of all ages will join in The View for this Family Service. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events or join online services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook @mountainviewcc.com
All are welcome to Sunday services with singing in RapidanWaddell Presbyterian Church in Rapidan has been conducting its regular Sunday Service at 11 a.m. since May of 2020. Everyone is welcome.
The services are complete with music and singing. The congregation can sit socially distant and most wear masks. All are welcome to join us.
Free Gospel Church of Christ worships on Davis St. downtown CulpeperFamilies and individuals are cordially invited to worship the Lord at Free Gospel Church of Christ, located at 176 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
“We are located in the heart of the city with the heart of the people in our heart,” according to a church announcement.
Service is at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Free Gospel also holds Tuesday prayer service at 6:30 p.m. and met in person for worship and remained active throughout the pandemic, said Bishop Harold Smith, pastor.
“We are open to receive you. Bring the sick, deliverance is on the Agenda, salvation is ongoing,” the bishop’s announcement stated. For prayer or information, contact Smith at 540/825-6917.
Drive-thru Wednesday prayer at New Salem BaptistNew Salem Baptist will host drive-thru prayer 5 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday at the church, 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Everyone is invited to come join the event and be encouraged through prayer. Contact Pastor Mike at 540/718-9675 with questions.
Half-Day Annual Session of Wayland Women’s AuxiliaryThe Annual Session for the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist is planned to be held in-person half-day beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
Call to Order will be at 9 a.m. and the session will end around noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All Annual fees including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day.
“We look forward to greeting you in person that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome,” according to a release.
For information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340.
Youth Group and Bible studiesAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship every Sunday morning in person outside under the pavilion at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Sunday morning service at Alum Spring begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study and youth group for grades 7-12 along with K-6 Sunday School.
Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. during which time children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Men’s Group on ZoomMen are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Brotherhood on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday. Contact the church office for the invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
In-person, virtual worship at Beulah BaptistBeulah Baptist will hold Sunday School at 9 a.m. and in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperatures will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call only, dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Worship with historic Mount Zion Baptist in Brandy StationMount Zion Baptist holds worship every first, second and third Sunday of the month beginning with Sunday School at 10:00 am and devotional worship at 11:00 am at the church on Mount Zion Church Road in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.
The church offers a correspondence bible study program with fill-in the blank handouts that require individuals to search the scripture. Check out the church calendar at mountzionalanthus.org for other worship opportunities.
Mount Calvary Baptist meeting togetherMount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown Sr.
Manna Ministry free lunchThe Manna Ministry of Culpeper Presbyterian Church serves curbside lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from the side door of the fellowship hall on South Main Street. The lunches are for anyone in need.
Open for worshipThe sanctuary is open for worship at Culpeper Community Church of God, located at 11617 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. All welcome to join Sunday service at 11:00 a.m. Worship is also available in the parking lot through transmission on FM radio. The service is also live streamed on Facebook at Culpeper Community Church of God.
Memorial Day Mass on Monday in Fairfax Memorial ParkCatholic Diocese of Arlington, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, will celebrate a public Mass in Recognition of Memorial Day at Fairfax Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31 in the outdoor Garden of the Crucifix. Light refreshments will follow.
“On Memorial Day, with humble and grateful hearts, we honor the commitment so many have made throughout our history. We thank those who offered the ultimate sacrifice and their families who had to carry on without them. It is a debt we cannot repay,” said Bishop Burbidge.
“We ask Our Lord to bless those who gave selflessly of themselves without asking for anything in return, for those who protected the freedoms we too often take for granted. ‘Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.’ We pray for comfort, consolation, and healing of those wounded in conflict and for their loved ones, the lives of which are forever changed. And we remember those who are currently keeping us safe in lands near and far. May God bless each one of you, and may God bless America now, and always.”
Fairfax Memorial Park Garden of the Crucifix is at 9900 Braddock Rd. In the event of rain, Mass will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax.