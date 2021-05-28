Church news for May 28, 2021

“On Memorial Day, with humble and grateful hearts, we honor the commitment so many have made throughout our history. We thank those who offered the ultimate sacrifice and their families who had to carry on without them. It is a debt we cannot repay,” said Bishop Burbidge.

“We ask Our Lord to bless those who gave selflessly of themselves without asking for anything in return, for those who protected the freedoms we too often take for granted. ‘Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.’ We pray for comfort, consolation, and healing of those wounded in conflict and for their loved ones, the lives of which are forever changed. And we remember those who are currently keeping us safe in lands near and far. May God bless each one of you, and may God bless America now, and always.”