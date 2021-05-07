Church news for May 7, 2021

Brown said he was honored at the nomination.

“I want to thank the Sports Faith Hall of Fame, the McCaskey family, and the Chicago Bears organization. I am inspired by the unwavering faith and astounding accomplishments of the Halas and McCaskey families. We serve a mighty and awesome God, and to God be the glory!” he said.

In his three years as head football coach, Brown has achieved a 23-4 record. He attributes the team’s success to their culture of faithfulness, to putting family first, and to hard work. He has had numerous players receive football scholarships for college. Brown is a University of Maryland alum who was starting linebacker from 1987-1991. The induction ceremony will be held in Chicago May 22.

Worship with historic Mount Zion Baptist Mount Zion Baptist holds worship every first, second and third Sunday of the month beginning with Sunday School at 10:00 am and devotional worship at 11:00 am at the church on Mount Zion Church Road in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.

The church offers a correspondence bible study program with fill-in the blank handouts that require individuals to search the scripture. Check out the church calendar at mountzionalanthus.org for other worship opportunities.