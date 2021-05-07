Church news for May 7, 2021

Mother’s Day Outdoor Gospel Concert tonight Celebrate Mother’s Day early at an outdoor gospel concert 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, May 7 at Greater Faith Baptist Temple, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper County.
The free concert will feature the world famous Violinaires of Detroit, Michigan with music as well from Thank God For Mama. Enjoy food, refreshments and fellowship. Donations accepted.
Mother’s Day Breakfast at Reformation LutheranMeals for Missions presents a special Mother’s Day Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. this Saturday, May 8 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.
Pick up at the south side of the building at the Fellowship Hall or dine in. On the menu is French toast, sausage links, fruit, cinnamon rolls, coffee and juice. Freewill donations accepted to benefit community groups. The last two Meals for Missions events raised $2,000 for the Culpeper Food Closet and First Call for Help.
Reserve a meal for the Mother’s Day Breakfast at https://bit.ly.3gBcUU1.
Mother’s Day spring diaper and wipes deliveryThe MOVE Church of Culpeper will conclude its Mother’s Day Spring Diapers and Wipe drive this Saturday, May 8. Donations will support the teen moms and babies of Culpeper YoungLives mentoring program. Delivery is slated for Saturday, in time for Mother’s Day.
Anyone who would like to help with the delivery to Culpeper YoungLives should meet up at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St. Any help is appreciated.
Donate through the cash app $Got2Move or P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, VA 22701. Diaper pick-up can also be arranged. Message the Rev. Adrian Sledge for information.
In-person, virtual worship at Beulah BaptistBeulah Baptist is hosting in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice distancing. Temperature will be taken.
To participate by Zoom call, 646-558-8656 enter Meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study in the Book of Luke. Conference call only, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Open Bible Study in RichardsvilleOakland Baptist Church hosts Open Bible Study at 1 p.m. every Friday on site at 28348 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville in Culpeper County.
For information, contact 540/399-1248 or obcrichardsville@gmail.com and see oaklandbaptistva.com
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Men’s Group on Zoom Men are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Brotherhood on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday.
The group is currently discussing the Book “The Signature of Jesus” by Brennan Manning. Contact the church office to sign up to receive a Zoom invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist virtual prayer service Due to varying circumstances beyond their control, the Prayer Luncheon/Service at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center will be held on Zoom at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
The service will consist of prayers and a message from the Rev. Maurice Evans, 2nd Vice Moderator at Wayland. All are invited to join the online session. RSVP by 6 p.m. on May 10 to wayland_blueridge@usa.com. A link will be provided by email before the session on Wednesday. To join by phone, dial 1 301 715 8592. Meeting ID: 519 704 6290. Passcode: 0122105.
Women’s Auxiliary annual session in RixeyvilleThe Annual Session for the Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist is planned to be held in-person half-day beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. on June 16.
Call to Order will be at 9 a.m. and the session will end around noon at the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All Annual fees including membership, scholarship, society, home and foreign missions, solidarity are due on or before that day.
“We look forward to greeting you in person that day. Attire is white for members. New members are welcome,” according to a release.
For information, contact president, Sis. Charlotte A. Johnson, 540/987-3340.
Car Show at Antioch MadisonAntioch Baptist Church of Madison will hold a car show 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
The rain or shine, all-ages event with free admission will feature a live deejay and food. Trophies will be awarded. Car entry Fee is $15. For information, contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540/718-0190.
Spotsy football coach honored by Sports Faith Hall of FameSaint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School in Spotsylvania County is honored to announce that cofounder, chairman of the board, and head football coach Hugh Brown has been selected for induction into the Sports Faith Hall of Fame.
Past inductees include legendary founder of the NFL George Halas, former iconic owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers Art Rooney, New York Giants owner Wellington Mara, and many others.
Patrick McCaskey, vice president of the Chicago Bears, nominated Coach Brown. McCaskey said in a statement, “Coach Brown has lived a life dedicated to serving others, and in a very short period of time has accomplished extraordinary achievements with his football team, program, and his school that have not gone unnoticed. His dedication to the young men on the football team has changed their lives in ways that are everlasting. His witness to his team, his school, the pro-life community, and the business community are humbling.”
Brown said he was honored at the nomination.
“I want to thank the Sports Faith Hall of Fame, the McCaskey family, and the Chicago Bears organization. I am inspired by the unwavering faith and astounding accomplishments of the Halas and McCaskey families. We serve a mighty and awesome God, and to God be the glory!” he said.
In his three years as head football coach, Brown has achieved a 23-4 record. He attributes the team’s success to their culture of faithfulness, to putting family first, and to hard work. He has had numerous players receive football scholarships for college. Brown is a University of Maryland alum who was starting linebacker from 1987-1991. The induction ceremony will be held in Chicago May 22.
Worship with historic Mount Zion Baptist Mount Zion Baptist holds worship every first, second and third Sunday of the month beginning with Sunday School at 10:00 am and devotional worship at 11:00 am at the church on Mount Zion Church Road in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.
The church offers a correspondence bible study program with fill-in the blank handouts that require individuals to search the scripture. Check out the church calendar at mountzionalanthus.org for other worship opportunities.
Children’s Church at Alum Spring BaptistAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship every Sunday morning in person outside under the pavilion at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper. Blankets will be available to stay warm.
Worship services are posted on Facebook each Sunday as well. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Sunday morning service at Alum Spring begins at 9:45 a.m. with adult Bible Study and youth group for grades 7-12 along with K-6 Sunday School.
Sunday morning worship is at 11 a.m. during which time children’s church is provided for ages 5-12. Alum Spring Baptist also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. Everyone is welcome.
For information, contact the church secretary at 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see www.alumspringbaptist.org.
Mount Calvary Baptist meeting togetherMount Calvary Baptist Church in Haywood meets in-person for services at 11:15 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. Over the phone service will continue at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday with the Pastor Ludwell Brown Sr.
Virtual coffee hour, adult Sunday SchoolJoin St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 9 a.m. Sundays for Adult Sunday School on Zoom, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer on Vimeo, and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour on Zoom. Each Wednesday, the community is invited to the 11 a.m. Lectio Divina Group, followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. on our website and Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.