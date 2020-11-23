Church news for Nov. 27, 2020

Church, Masons make gigantic donation to Food Pantry in Orange
Barboursville Baptist Church, with joint funding from Barboursville Masonic Lodge #112 and Orange Masonic Independent Lodge #138, recently delivered more than 4,200 pounds of food to the local Love Outreach Food Pantry in Orange.
Steve and Paulette Turner, Kroger Manager Jason DeLaura and Gibson Rentals assisted with the purchases and delivery, according to a church news release.
