Church news for Nov. 27, 2020
Church news for Nov. 27, 2020

Food pantry

The Love Outreach Food Pantry in Orange recently received more than two tons of food donated by Barboursville Baptist Church and local Masons.

 CONTRIBUTED

Church, Masons make gigantic donation to Food Pantry in Orange

Barboursville Baptist Church, with joint funding from Barboursville Masonic Lodge #112 and Orange Masonic Independent Lodge #138, recently delivered more than 4,200 pounds of food to the local Love Outreach Food Pantry in Orange.

Steve and Paulette Turner, Kroger Manager Jason DeLaura and Gibson Rentals assisted with the purchases and delivery, according to a church news release.

