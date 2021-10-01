Church news for Oct. 1, 2021

Big and small: Blessing of the Animals at Little ForkIn honor of St. Francis Day, a Blessing of the Animals will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at historic Little Fork Episcopal, 16461 Oak Shade Rd. in Rixeyville.
One of the greatest blessings in life is the companionship of animals, according to a church release. The church congregation knows that its relationships with God’s creatures can make their lives richer and soothe souls in times of trial. They wish their animals blessed.
All animals are welcome and there is room to park trailers if people want to bring horses.
Fall Jubilee outdoor concert this weekend in CulpeperAndrew Walker & Prayze, Gospel Angels of Washington, D.C., Gospel Crusaders and Diamond Warriors will perform for an Outdoors Spirit of Love Fall Jubilee Concert at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 on the grounds at Greater Faith Temple Church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.
The Spirit of Love event follows the Bible verse, “This is my commandment: That ye love one another as I have loved you.” Free will offering. Refreshments served.
Curbside fish fry benefit Sat. in MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association is serving up a Curbside Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 outside at Antioch Baptist Church, located on Mud Road off of Route 231 in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Hope for a hopeless world: Revival Warrenton! Revival Warrenton! will be held will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 and at 10 a.m. this Sunday at the Horse Show Grounds, 60 E Shirley Ave. in Warrenton.
Freedom Worship Center is hosting the outreach to spread the Holy Spirit to Northern VA and surrounding areas, according to a church release from Pastor Derrick Rawlings, spearheading the inaugural event. The message is one of hope to a nation tearing itself apart, according to publicity.
All are welcome to ‘come as you are’ to the family-friendly gathering. In addition to the main revival services, there will be fully staffed prayer tents, face painting for children, a family photo booth, and author Max B. Sternberg will be present to autograph his new release, ‘The Rhise of Light.’
In these days of division and darkness, FWC seeks to stand firm and be a light for Christ that is desperately needed, according to the church release.
Betty Newhouse Circle flea market is Saturday at Culpeper UMCThe Betty Newhouse Circle is hosting a benefit flea market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
All proceeds will support church mission projects and the local community.
Table rental/$15. Contact 540/547-2627 or 540/825-1102.
Sermon at MVCC: Fool-proofing your life: Context MattersMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Oct. 3 is, “Fool-proofing your life: Context Matters.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade provided at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Senior Connections Club on MondaysThere’s a new opportunity for senior adults.
The Adult Day Center coming to Culpeper in 2022 invites senior adults and their caregivers to join a weekly Senior Connections Club.
The free gathering is held 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St. Engaging activities include art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
Outdoor benefit concert in Rixeyville at Mt. Zion BaptistThe World Famous Swanee Qunitet of Augusta, Georgia will headline an upcoming outside program of live music starting 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
The Old Gospel Dynamics, of Reston, will also perform with The Zion Hill Gospel Singers of Washington, D.C. and Mike & the Fellas, of Fredericksburg.
Benefit tickets are $20 to support maintenance and renovations at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Criglersville where the Rev. Ada Summers is pastor. The Rev. Frank Lewis and Rev. Bernardo Snipes are sponsors. Contact 540/661-2071, 540/717-5667 or 703/459-0821.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Donations are always needed and appreciated. This week, the needs are sugar, 8 oz. lunch meat and 8 oz. sliced cheese. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
UMC hosts Sunday services in sanctuary, on ZoomAmissville United Methodist will hold worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 3 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall of the Church.
Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw in the church office at 540/937-4978.
GriefShare support group at CBCFor those grieving the death of a spouse, a child/or other family member or a friend, it may be difficult to feel optimistic about the future right now.
This can be a confusing time of isolation and those who are grieving have many questions about things they’ve never before experienced. Culpeper Baptist hopes to provide support and walk along with community member on their grief journey using GriefShare curriculum.
The group meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper and is open to everyone. 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.
St. Francis Blessing at St. Stephen’sSt. Stephen’s Episcopal returns with its Blessing of the Animals at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 on the front lawn of the historic church on North East Street in downtown Culpeper.
The patron saint of animals St. Francis loved creatures great and small. Presiding rector the Rev. Bill Sachs will be offering blessings in that spirit and laying on of hands in a circle ceremony.
There will be songs and readings, biscuits and little treats for participating beasts.
Tethered animals of all types are welcome. In the past, excepting 2020, when COVID cancelled the ceremony, the church has blessed horses, ducks, dogs and cats, turtles, goldfish, lizards and even a stuffed unicorn.
All are welcome, church membership not required.
Free gospel concert at Alum SpringThe LeFevre Quartet will be performing in concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The award-winning music group is well known in gospel music circle, recently releasing three No. 1 songs. The concert is free of charge and open to everyone.
Homebound senior food delivery help neededVolunteers are needed to help Culpeper Baptist Church on the third Saturday of each month deliver food boxes to homebound Seniors in the community.
Drivers, carriers and talkers are needed.
“Let’s make our community a more Senior friendly place together.”
Meet at the Church on South West Street at 10 a.m. Contact Hans at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.
Chili Cook-Off, Harvest FestivalAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
This month’s mission offering will go to support the Alma Hunt offering for Virginia Missions. Upcoming events at the church will include a Chili Cook-off and Harvest Festival.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided Sunday during morning worship. Bible studies are held at 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
The congregation participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products are also given to Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org