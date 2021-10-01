Church news for Oct. 1, 2021

Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Hope for a hopeless world: Revival Warrenton! Revival Warrenton! will be held will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 and at 10 a.m. this Sunday at the Horse Show Grounds, 60 E Shirley Ave. in Warrenton.

Freedom Worship Center is hosting the outreach to spread the Holy Spirit to Northern VA and surrounding areas, according to a church release from Pastor Derrick Rawlings, spearheading the inaugural event. The message is one of hope to a nation tearing itself apart, according to publicity.

All are welcome to ‘come as you are’ to the family-friendly gathering. In addition to the main revival services, there will be fully staffed prayer tents, face painting for children, a family photo booth, and author Max B. Sternberg will be present to autograph his new release, ‘The Rhise of Light.’

In these days of division and darkness, FWC seeks to stand firm and be a light for Christ that is desperately needed, according to the church release.