Church news for Oct. 16, 2020

OktoberFest Carnival at EpiphanyEpiphany Catholic School is hosting an OktoberFest Carnival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 outside at 1211 Grandview Ave. in Culpeper.
There will be a cakewalk, pony rides, carnival food, corn hole, mower races, balloon darts, baseball throw, Nerf Battlefield, pumpkin painting and more. For information, to volunteer or sponsor the event, see epiphanycatholicschool.org/carnival.
Drive-In Halloween Hallelujah Karaoke Immanuel Christian Ministries cordially invites the community to its annual autumn gathering, A Drive-In Hallelujah Karaoke Celebration.
The event will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 31 at the church’s vision lot, 15138 Richmond Rd. in Culpeper. Positive costumes are encouraged.
For information, contact Sister Christine Parker at Christine.parker62@yahoo.com.
Drive-by prayer boxOak Shade United Methodist is now accepting prayer requests in a drive-by prayer box located outside of the church.
Drive by, drop in your requests and the church will raise it in prayer. Oak Shade UMC is located at 9066 Rixeyville Rd. in Rixeyville.
Clothing giveaway this SaturdayMom2Mom is partnering with Services to Abused Families to host a clothing giveaway 2 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 17 in the lower parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper.
Free clothes for ages 0 to 100. Masks and distance strongly encouraged. Bring your own bags.
Sermon: Don’t Simply Deaden PainMountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct. 18 is, “Don’t Simply Deaden the Pain of Head Ache or Heart Break.”
The church holds a Children’s Program for babies to fifth grade at 10:30 a.m. Registration required at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
Centering Prayer & Noonday Prayer
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located in downtown Culpeper, hosts Centering Prayer Group at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom meeting links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Virtual education series for studentsMount Olive Baptist Church Youth Ministry welcomes high school students and their parents to participate in a virtual educational series designed specifically for those attending college in 2021, “READY, SET, SUCCEED! Planning for College During the Pandemic.”
Sessions will be led by a Virginia Commonwealth University Enrollment Services and Financial Aid specialist. The three-part series will be held 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 17 with a session on, How Do I Apply to College? The second session will be held at the same time on Oct. 24, How Do I Apply for Financial Aid? and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31 with the topic, What is Campus Life Like?
Recent college graduates will lead the final session and is for students only. Attend the Zoom meeting using ID: 815 338 0060 or one tap mobile (19294362866). All are welcome to attend. Mount Olive is located at 8412 White Shop Rd. in Culpeper.
Sermon: Second Hand ChancesCulpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 18 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees should enter through the courtyard doors only.
A livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper will be held at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:15 a.m. in-person service in the sanctuary. Please enter through the front sanctuary doors only.
The message, “Second Hand-Second Chances” will be from the New Testament book of Ephesians as part of the ongoing series, “Faith and Broadway: Stories that Challenge and Inspire Us.” For information, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines. Face masks required.
Open for worshipThe sanctuary is open for worship at Culpeper Community Church of God, located at 11617 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. All welcome to join Sunday service at 11:00 a.m. Worship is also available in the parking lot through transmission on FM radio. The service is also live streamed on Facebook at Culpeper Community Church of God.
October preachers at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Jesse Hawkins will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in downtown Culpeper. Hawkins visits from Mount Olive Baptist Church where Dr. Rev. Eric Shaw is pastor.
Christ Anglican in OrangeAll are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican Church, 153 E. Main St., across from 7-Eleven, in the town of Orange. Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. For information, see www.christanglicanfellowship.org.
Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are beef stew, chunky style soups and Ramen soups.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Reformation LutheranReformation Lutheran is holding in-person services at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on FB Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org. Health restrictions will be in place.
Wednesday services at held at noon in the church. Just drop in. Distancing and masks required.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!