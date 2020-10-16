Church news for Oct. 16, 2020

Sessions will be led by a Virginia Commonwealth University Enrollment Services and Financial Aid specialist. The three-part series will be held 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 17 with a session on, How Do I Apply to College? The second session will be held at the same time on Oct. 24, How Do I Apply for Financial Aid? and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31 with the topic, What is Campus Life Like?

Recent college graduates will lead the final session and is for students only. Attend the Zoom meeting using ID: 815 338 0060 or one tap mobile (19294362866). All are welcome to attend. Mount Olive is located at 8412 White Shop Rd. in Culpeper.

Sermon: Second Hand ChancesCulpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 18 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees should enter through the courtyard doors only.

A livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper will be held at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:15 a.m. in-person service in the sanctuary. Please enter through the front sanctuary doors only.