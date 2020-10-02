Church news for Oct. 2, 2020

Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. For information, visit christanglicanfellowship.org.

Curbside Fish Fry Saturday in Madison

The Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3 outside of Antioch Baptist Church of Madison, located off of Main Street at 1165 Mudd Rd.

Park, place your order and food will be brought to your vehicle. Pre-Orders and Deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the association and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Brotherhood of St. Andrew Men’s Group on Zoom

Men are invited to join the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Brotherhood of St. Andrew group at 7 a.m. each Tuesday on Zoom. Contact the church office to sign up to the invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.

Culpeper Food Closet— Need of the Week

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.