Church news for Oct. 2, 2020

Sermon: Head & Heart: Heart Scan-So Much More
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center, student center, or outside), located at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct. 4 is, “Head & Heart: Heart Scan-So Much More.”
The church holds a Children’s program for age 3 to fifth grade, at 10:30 a.m. Register at mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join online services at mountainviewcc.net and on Facebook at mountainviewcc.
Yard sale and take-out chicken dinner Saturday in Jeffersonton
Jeffersonton United Methodist will hold a yard sale and food sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday Oct. 3 at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd.
Following the event, Jeffersonton Community Center next door will host a take-out chicken dinner from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. For information, contact 540/522-9466.
‘Nefarious: Merchant of Souls’ movie night
Mountain View Community Church will screen the 2011 documentary, “Nefarious: Merchants of Soul,” at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 on the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The movie exposes the disturbing trends of modern-day sex trafficking. Some material may be inappropriate for children younger than 18. Movie night is free and open to the public. See mountainviewcc.net for information.
October preachers at Antioch Culpeper
Minister Tammy Smith will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, October 4 and again on Sunday, October 11 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in downtown Culpeper. The Rev. Jesse Hawkins will be guest preacher Sunday, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Hawkins will visit from Mount Olive Baptist Church where Dr. Rev. Eric Shaw is pastor.
Sermon series: Faith and Broadway
Culpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 4 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees should enter through the courtyard doors only.
A livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper will be held at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:15 a.m. in-person service in the sanctuary. Please enter through the front sanctuary doors only.
The message, “One Last Prayer” will be from the New Testament book of John as part of the sermons series, “Faith and Broadway.” For information, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines. Face masks required.
Christ Anglican in Orange
All are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican Church, 153 E. Main St., across from 7-Eleven, in the town of Orange.
Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. For information, visit christanglicanfellowship.org.
Curbside Fish Fry Saturday in Madison
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3 outside of Antioch Baptist Church of Madison, located off of Main Street at 1165 Mudd Rd.
Park, place your order and food will be brought to your vehicle. Pre-Orders and Deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the association and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Brotherhood of St. Andrew Men’s Group on Zoom
Men are invited to join the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Brotherhood of St. Andrew group at 7 a.m. each Tuesday on Zoom. Contact the church office to sign up to the invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Culpeper Food Closet— Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are Helper Meals with Meat included, Ramen Soups & Chunky Soups, Breakfast & Nutrition Bars.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Clothing giveaway outside Culpeper Baptist
Mom2Mom is partnering with Services to Abused Families to host a clothing giveaway from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 in the lower parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper.
Free clothes will be available for ages 0 to 100. Masks and distance strongly encouraged. Bring your own bags.
Gas Buy Down at Southern States
An outreach to the Culpeper community, Mountain View Community Church will be offering a discount on gas from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Southern States Cooperative, 15297 Brandy Rd.
From handing out bottled water, Life Books, tracts, and offering prayer, the church wants to connect with and support its community. On top of this, neighbors will receive a full service stop: their gas pumped at a discount and their windows cleaned.
Culpeper Presbyterian services
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
