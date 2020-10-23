Church news for Oct. 23, 2020

Sunday morning worship outdoors and on InstagramFree Union Baptist hosts Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are also broadcast live on Facebook and Instragram. To tune into virtual morning worship and prayer and Bible Study, call 712/770-4010 and use access code: 666381.
Virtual Morning Prayer is held at 6 a.m. each morning and the Rev. Keith Sherard will also be teaching Virtual Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Drive-In Hallelujah Karaoke on HalloweenImmanuel Christian Ministries cordially invites the community to its annual autumn gathering – A Drive-In Hallelujah Karaoke Celebration.
The event will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the church’s vision lot, 15138 Richmond Rd. in Culpeper.
Positive costumes are encouraged. For information, contact Sister Christine Parker at Christine.parker62@yahoo.com.
Alum Spring Baptist open for outdoor and virtual worshipAlum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday morning in person at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are held outside under the church pavilion, weather permitting. Masks may be worn and there is distancing. Services are also livestreamed on Facebook.
During Sunday worship, children’s church is available for ages 5-12. The church also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All are invited. For information, contact 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net or see www.alumspringbaptist.org.
Drive-Thru candy giveaway Oct. 31 at Free Union BaptistThe Free Union Baptist Youth Ministry cordially invites the community to its First Ever Drive-Thru Hallelujah Night 4:30-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the church, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Bags of candy will be given out. For information, contact barbarajohnson55@verizon.net.
Community coat drive in MadisonAntioch Baptist will host a community coat drive and giveaway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church, 1165 Mud Rd. in the town of Madison.
Donations will be accepted until Nov. 4 at the church and in the offices of Madison County Parks & Recreation, 199 Primary School Dr.
All donations should be new or gently used coats. For information, contact Frankie Lewis 540/718-0190.
OktoberFest Carnival Saturday at EpiphanyEpiphany Catholic School is hosting an OktoberFest Carnival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24 outside at 1211 Grandview Ave. in Culpeper.
There will be a cakewalk, pony rides, carnival food, corn hole, mower races, balloon darts, baseball throw, Nerf Battlefield, pumpkin painting and more. For information, to volunteer or sponsor the event, see epiphanycatholicschool.org/carnival.
Sermon: Follow Your Heart! Really?”Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct. 25 is, “Follow Your Heart! Really?”
The church holds a Children’s Program for babies to fifth grade at 10:30 a.m. Register at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
Centering Prayer & Noonday PrayerSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located in downtown Culpeper, hosts Centering Prayer Group at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom meeting links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Open for worshipThe sanctuary is open for worship at Culpeper Community Church of God, located at 11617 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. All welcome to join Sunday service at 11:00 a.m. Worship is also available in the parking lot through transmission on FM radio. The service is also live streamed on Facebook at Culpeper Community Church of God.
Guest preacher at Antioch from Mount Olive Baptist ChurchThe Rev. Jesse Hawkins will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 25 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in downtown Culpeper. Hawkins visits from Mount Olive Baptist Church where Dr. Rev. Eric Shaw is pastor.
Christ Anglican in OrangeAll are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican Church, 153 E. Main St., across from 7-Eleven, in the town of Orange. Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. For information, see www.christanglicanfellowship.org.
Drive-by prayer boxOak Shade United Methodist is accepting prayer requests in a drive-by prayer box located outside of the church.
Drive by, drop in your requests and the church will raise it in prayer. Oak Shade UMC is located at 9066 Rixeyville Rd. in Rixeyville.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are pre-cooked meals (Hormel Compleats/Dinty Moore), single serve, pop-top foods (pork-n-beans, beef stew) and nutrition bars.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Sermon: Waiting for LifeCulpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 25 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees should enter through the courtyard doors only.
A livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper will be held at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:15 a.m. in-person service in the sanctuary. Please enter through the front sanctuary doors only.
The message, “Waiting for Life” will be from the New Testament book of John as part of the ongoing series, “Faith and Broadway: Stories that Challenge and Inspire Us.”
Those attending in-person services must wear a mask and follow public health guidelines at culpeperbaptist.org. For information, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Culpeper Presbyterian services in personCulpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!