Church news for Oct. 23, 2020

Sermon: Follow Your Heart! Really?”Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct. 25 is, “Follow Your Heart! Really?”

The church holds a Children’s Program for babies to fifth grade at 10:30 a.m. Register at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events

Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc

Centering Prayer & Noonday PrayerSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located in downtown Culpeper, hosts Centering Prayer Group at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom meeting links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.

Open for worshipThe sanctuary is open for worship at Culpeper Community Church of God, located at 11617 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. All welcome to join Sunday service at 11:00 a.m. Worship is also available in the parking lot through transmission on FM radio. The service is also live streamed on Facebook at Culpeper Community Church of God.