Church news for Oct. 30, 2020

Drive-In Hallelujah Karaoke Saturday
Immanuel Christian Ministries cordially invites the community to its annual autumn gathering this weekend, A Drive-In Hallelujah Karaoke Celebration.
The event will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Halloween, this Saturday Oct. 31 at the church’s vision lot, 15138 Richmond Rd. in Culpeper. Positive costumes are encouraged.
Trunk-or-Treat
Mount Lebanon Baptist will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 outside of the church located on Scrabble Rd. in Boston, Virginia.
Holiday grief workshop
Are you grieving the death of a loved one this year? Does the mere thought of the holidays fill you with dread?
Culpeper Baptist Church is offering a pair of two-hour workshops at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 14 to help people who are grieving navigate the upcoming holidays. The class will teach practical coping strategies and helpful hints.
The workshop is structured to include a holiday-themed video session as well as time for group discussion. Participants can lessen the emotional impact of the holidays by knowing ahead of time what to expect and by being prepared to face the holiday gatherings with a measure of peace and assurance. Attendees will learn practical, hope-inspiring ways to survive the unique stresses of the holiday season. Masks are required, CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Free Union Sunday morning worship
Free Union Baptist hosts Sunday services at 10 a.m. in the church parking lot, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are also broadcast live on Facebook and Instragram. To tune into morning worship and prayer and Bible Study, call 712/770-4010 and use access code: 666381.
Virtual Morning Prayer is held at 6 a.m. each morning and the Rev. Keith Sherard will also be teaching Virtual Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.
Drive-by prayer box
Oak Shade United Methodist is accepting prayer requests in a drive-by prayer box located outside of the church.
Drive by, drop in your requests and the church will raise it in prayer. Oak Shade UMC is located at 9066 Rixeyville Rd. in Rixeyville.
Alum Spring Baptist open for outdoor worship services
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes everyone to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday morning in person at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are held outside under the church pavilion, weather permitting. Masks may be worn and there is distancing. Services are also livestreamed on Facebook.
During worship services, children’s church is available for ages 5-12. The church also offers Bible studies at 5 p.m. on Sunday and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All are invited.
For information, contact 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net or see www.alumspringbaptist.org.
One nation under God: Arlington Diocese hosts prayer service before election
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge with the Catholic Diocese of Arlington led a prayer service, “One Nation Under Good,” Wednesday night at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington.
It presented an opportunity for Catholics and people of goodwill to pray for the nation in advance of the election less on Tuesday, according to a release from the diocese. Participants gathered in person and virtually.
Burbidge called on attendees not to be afraid and to place their trust in God.
“‘Under God,’ that is why we do not fear. No matter the results of the election next week, one thing is unchangeable: the Lord remains King and Ruler of our Nation,” the bishop said. “The One from whom all power and authority flow, the One in whom alone we find strength, and grace, and wisdom and liberty and justice for all. The One who promises that he will never disappoint or abandon us. No matter what positions elected officials hold, those positions are only theirs for a moment in time, but our nation is always and forever under the protection and guidance of God, in whom we trust.”
One nation under God calls for unity in the near and distant future, Burbridge added.
“I fear that there is a possibility after the election next week there will be growing unrest in our nation. That is why we have to do our part to be instruments of the Lord’s peace and unity… As we follow his teachings, show compassion and kindness to one another; forgive those who have offended you; yes, live the truth, proudly and boldly but always in love, and respect one another, even those who disagree with our firmly held convictions and beliefs,” he said.
Drive-thru candy giveaway
The Free Union Baptist Youth Ministry cordially invites the community to its First Drive Thru Hallelujah Night 4:30—6:00 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 31 at the church, 21649 Mt Pony Rd. in Culpeper. Bags of candy will be given out.
Community coat drive in Madison
Antioch Baptist will host a community coat drive and giveaway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church, 1165 Mud Rd. in the town of Madison.
Donations will be accepted until Nov. 4 at the church and in the offices of Madison County Parks & Recreation, 199 Primary School Dr. All donations should be new or gently used coats. For information, contact Frankie Lewis 540/718-0190.
Open for worship
The sanctuary is open for worship at Culpeper Community Church of God, located at 11617 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. All welcome to join Sunday service at 11:00 a.m. Worship is also available in the parking lot through transmission on FM radio. The service is also live streamed on Facebook at Culpeper Community Church of God.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: PB&J and cereals
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are peanut butter & jelly, powdered milk, hot cereals (single serve packets) oatmeal and grits.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Sermon: Bring Some Relief
Culpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 1 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees should enter through the courtyard doors only.
A livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper will be held at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:15 a.m. in-person service in the sanctuary. Please enter through the front sanctuary doors only.
Pastor Dan Carlton will share a message, “Bring Some Relief,” from the Old Testament book of Jeremiah as part of the ongoing series, “Faith and Broadway: Stories that Challenge and Inspire Us.” Meghan Hinkson will sing “I’ll Know” from Guys and Dolls and “Porto Amor” from Marriage of Figaro.
Those attending in-person services must wear a mask and follow public health guidelines listed at culpeperbaptist.org. For information, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org.
Sermon: ‘It’s Not All in Your Head’
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Nov. 1 is, “It’s Not All in Your Head.”
The church holds a Children’s Program for babies to fifth grade during both services. Nursery for babies-age 2 available at 10:30 a.m. service only. Registration required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
