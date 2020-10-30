Church news for Oct. 30, 2020

“‘Under God,’ that is why we do not fear. No matter the results of the election next week, one thing is unchangeable: the Lord remains King and Ruler of our Nation,” the bishop said. “The One from whom all power and authority flow, the One in whom alone we find strength, and grace, and wisdom and liberty and justice for all. The One who promises that he will never disappoint or abandon us. No matter what positions elected officials hold, those positions are only theirs for a moment in time, but our nation is always and forever under the protection and guidance of God, in whom we trust.”