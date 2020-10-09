Church news for Oct. 9, 2020

A livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper will be held at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:15 a.m. in-person service in the sanctuary. Please enter through the front sanctuary doors only.

The message, “Never Enough” will be from the New Testament book of Luke as part of the ongoing series, “Faith and Broadway: Stories that Challenge and Inspire Us.” For information, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines. Face masks required.

Use the internet in Main St. fellowship hall to do homeworkCulpeper Presbyterian Church welcomes teachers and students in need of WiFi to get connected in its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street.

The hall will is open for that purpose from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain distancing. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Guests should bring their own charged devices, scratch paper, pencils, or any other materials necessary for completing work.

In order to ensure proper distancing, no walk-ins are permitted. To use the Wifi, contact the church office at 540/825-8616 to schedule a time.