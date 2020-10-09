Church news for Oct. 9, 2020

Virtual education series for rising college studentsMount Olive Baptist Church Youth Ministry welcomes high school students and their parents to participate in a virtual educational series designed specifically for those attending college in 2021, “READY, SET, SUCCEED! Planning for College During the Pandemic.”
A Virginia Commonwealth University enrollment services and financial aid specialist will lead the sessions. The three-part series will be held 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, Oct. 17 with a session on, How Do I Apply to College?
The second session will be held at the same time on Oct. 24, How Do I Apply for Financial Aid? and ends on Saturday, Oct. 31 with the topic, What is Campus Life Like? Recent college graduates will lead the final session and is for students only.
Attend the Zoom meetings using ID: 815 338 0060 or one tap mobile (19294362866). All are welcome to attend. Mount Olive is located at 8412 White Shop Rd. in Culpeper.
Culpeper Community Church open for worshipThe sanctuary is open for worship at Culpeper Community Church of God, located at 11617 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper. All welcome to join Sunday service at 11:00 a.m. Worship is also available in the parking lot through transmission on FM radio. The service is also live streamed on Facebook at Culpeper Community Church of God.
October preachers at Antioch CulpeperMinister Tammy Smith will preach at 11 a.m. this Sunday, October 11 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in downtown Culpeper. The Rev. Jesse Hawkins will be guest preacher Sunday, Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Hawkins will visit from Mount Olive Baptist Church where Dr. Rev. Eric Shaw is pastor.
Clothing giveaway Culpeper BaptistMom2Mom is partnering with Services to Abused Families to host a clothing giveaway 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 in the lower parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street in downtown Culpeper.
Free clothes for ages 0 to 100. Masks and distance strongly encouraged. Bring your own bags.
‘Nefarious: Merchant of Souls’ movie nightMountain View Community Church will screen the 2011 documentary, “Nefarious: Merchants of Soul,” at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 11 on the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The movie exposes the disturbing trends of modern-day sex trafficking. Some material may be inappropriate for children younger than 18. Movie night is free and open to the public. See mountainviewcc.net for information.
Message: Never EnoughCulpeper Baptist will host in-person services at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 11 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees should enter through the courtyard doors only.
A livestream from the sanctuary and The Culpeper will be held at 10 a.m. followed by an 11:15 a.m. in-person service in the sanctuary. Please enter through the front sanctuary doors only.
The message, “Never Enough” will be from the New Testament book of Luke as part of the ongoing series, “Faith and Broadway: Stories that Challenge and Inspire Us.” For information, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines. Face masks required.
Use the internet in Main St. fellowship hall to do homeworkCulpeper Presbyterian Church welcomes teachers and students in need of WiFi to get connected in its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street.
The hall will is open for that purpose from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain distancing. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Guests should bring their own charged devices, scratch paper, pencils, or any other materials necessary for completing work.
In order to ensure proper distancing, no walk-ins are permitted. To use the Wifi, contact the church office at 540/825-8616 to schedule a time.
Food Closet— Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are pancake mix & syrup, canned or individual serving fruit, cereal.
Food donations can be dropped off from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Christ Anglican in OrangeAll are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican Church, 153 E. Main St., across from 7-Eleven, in the town of Orange. Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. For information, see christanglicanfellowship.org.
Reformation Lutheran on Facebook and liveReformation Lutheran is holding in-person services at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on FB Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org. Health restrictions will be in place.
Wednesday services at held at noon in the church. Just drop in. Distancing and masks required.
Sermon: Head & Heart—Freedom ExperienceMountain View Community Church holds services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center or outside), 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct. 11 is, “Head & Heart: Freedom Experience.”
The church holds a Children’s Program for babies to fifth grade at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc.
Centering Prayer & Noonday PrayerSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located in downtown Culpeper, hosts Centering Prayer Group at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer. Find the Zoom meeting links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook. Contact the church office to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!