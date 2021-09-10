Church news for Sept. 10, 2021

Car show Saturday in Madison
A car show will be held noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. There will be a deejay and food at this all-ages event with free admission. Trophies will be awarded. Car entry fee is $15.
Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190.
Congregational Memorial ServiceA service to remember those who died during the pandemic will be held at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 12 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
Lunch will follow. RSVP for the meal to office@culpeperbaptist.org or 540/825-8192.
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge on the 9/11 anniversary
“Our hearts are filled with sadness as we remember the events of September 11, 2001. On that day of infamy 20 years ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks perpetrated against the United States,” said the bishop of the Arlington Diocese in a statement.
“Many of us recall exactly where we were when we heard the news and viewed the sad images. But a new generation has emerged in these last two decades, and it is incumbent upon that generation and all generations that follow to remember those who perished in New York and Washington and Shanksville, Pa., to learn of the heroism of ordinary citizens and first responders who were willing to sacrifice their lives so others may live.
“We bow in somber silence and pray for all impacted by 9/11, and we pray for peace throughout our world,” Burbidge said.
Betty Newhouse Circle flea market
All proceeds from an upcoming flea market will benefit church missions projects and the local community.
The Betty Newhouse Circle is hosting the sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and again on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
Rent a table for $15. To sign up, contact Ann Beamer at 540/547-2627 or Marion Dodson at 540/825-1102.
Senior Connections Club starts Monday
The Adult Day Center coming to Culpeper in 2022 invites all senior adults and their caregivers to join a weekly Senior Connections Club starting up next week.
The free gathering will be held 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, beginning Sept. 13 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St.
Engaging activities will include art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
Quiet Hour on Holy Cross Day
All are welcome to join in at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church for a Quiet Hour of prayer and reflection to observe and honor Christ’s self-offering on the cross for salvation of the world.
The church is at 115 N. East St., Culpeper with parking at 120 N. Commerce St.
September guest preachers at Antioch
Pastor Day McCall will be preaching at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 12 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
The Rev. Evan Newman will be guest preacher on September 19. The Rev Jesse Hawkins will end the month on the Sept. 26.
Donation drive at CBC
Culpeper Baptist Church will be accepting donations of gently used clothing, personal hygiene products and new socks/underwear for school-aged children and adults.
Drop off donations before and after worship services this Sunday, Sept. 12 (9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.) or 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the church, 318 S. West St.
Spirit of Love Fall Jubilee Concert
Andrew Walker & Prayze, Gospel Angels of Washington, D.C., Gospel Crusaders and Diamond Warriors will perform for a Fall Jubilee Concert at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Greater Faith Temple Church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper. Free will offering. Refreshments served.
Trinity Baptist Church revival
Dr. Shelton Smith of Murfreesboro, TN is the scheduled guest preacher for revival services at Trinity Baptist from this Sunday, September 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the church, 8803 James Madison Highway. Sunday services will be Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., worship at 11 and the evening service at 6:30 p.m.
Services will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Smith is president of The Sword of the Lord Foundation and editor of the national bi-weekly publication, The Sword of the Lord.
Nursery will be provided during all services for children 3 and younger. Free bus transportation from many parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Prince William for Sunday morning services. 540/347-7640 or tbcwarrenton.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays
Amissville United Methodist will host worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 12 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall of the Church. Bible Study with Frank Fishback will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the social hall.
United Methodist Women CRAFTS will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the Social Hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Sermon: Fool-proofing your life: Hot Pursuit
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, Sept. 12 is, “ Fool-proofing your life: Hot Pursuit.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade provided at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Curbside fish fry benefit
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Brotherhood of Saint Andrew
Men are invited to join the Brotherhood of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 7 a.m. every Tuesday on Zoom for breakfast, study, and discussion. ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | 540/825-8786, on Facebook and ststephensculpeper.net.
Sonrise Saturdays for ages 4-11
Culpeper Presbyterian invites children ages 4-11 to Sonrise Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Main Street church.
The program promotes spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in its church buildings. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or call 540/825-8616.