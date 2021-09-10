Church news for Sept. 10, 2021

Car show Saturday in Madison

A car show will be held noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. There will be a deejay and food at this all-ages event with free admission. Trophies will be awarded. Car entry fee is $15.

Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190.

Congregational Memorial ServiceA service to remember those who died during the pandemic will be held at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 12 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

Lunch will follow. RSVP for the meal to office@culpeperbaptist.org or 540/825-8192.

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge on the 9/11 anniversary

“Our hearts are filled with sadness as we remember the events of September 11, 2001. On that day of infamy 20 years ago, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks perpetrated against the United States,” said the bishop of the Arlington Diocese in a statement.