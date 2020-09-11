Church news for Sept. 11, 2020

Sept. 11 prayer gathering for front line workers today in CulpeperHis Village Church is hosting a prayer event at noon today, Sept. 11 outside at 663 Sunset Lane, the former offices of Virginia Orthopedic. The event will be broadcast live on Facebook at His Village Church.
“We come together on 9/11 to remember the lives that were lost and courage of many who sacrificed a great deal,” according to a church post. “This year is no different. We have lost many lives due to COVID-19, and we have also witnessed the courage and strength of our first responders.”
Culpeper Presbyterian opens fellowship hall for distance learningCulpeper Presbyterian Church would like to welcome teachers and students in need of WiFi to get connected in its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street.
The hall will be open for that purpose from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday starting Monday, Sept. 14. Guests will be required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Guests will need to bring their own charged devices, scratch paper, pencils, or any other materials necessary for completing work.
In order to ensure proper distancing, no walk-ins will be permitted. To use the Wifi in the fellowship hall, contact the church office at 540/825-8616 to schedule a time.
Guest Preacher at Antioch BaptistThe Rev. Evan Newman will be guest preacher at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. W. St. in Culpeper, on Sunday, August 20 and Sunday, August 27.
Morning service begins at 11:00 a.m. Newman is from Oak Shade Baptist Church where the Rev. Jessie Jones Jr. is the pastor.
Fall Bazaar in JeffersontonA Fall Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Jeffersonton Community Center in northern Culpeper County.
Proceeds from the event, sponsored by Jeffersonton United Methodist Church, will benefit the community center and Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue. There will be yard sale items, crafts, a bake sale and more. The rain date is Sept. 26.
Revival Services at Trinity BaptistTrinity Baptist will hold revival services Sunday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the church, 8803 James Madison Highway, two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. Route 29.
Sunday services will be at 9:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Services will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Evangelist Richard Harper of King, N.C. will be guest preacher.
A full-time evangelist since 1996, Brother Harper has preached many revivals, Bible conferences and youth rallies across the nation and in numerous foreign countries. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ambassador Baptist College in Lattimore, N.C.
Free bus transportation will be available for the Sunday morning services from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. Contact the church at 540/347-7640 or see www.tbcwarrenton.org for information.
Trinity Pastor Dr. Vinton Williams and the church family invite everyone to attend.
Culpeper Food Closet – Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: canned meat, rice and pasta side dishes and applesauce, all sizes.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper.
Lean on Me grocery giveaway People in need can get groceries for free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Mt. Holy Baptist Church, 24035 Church Hill Rd. in Culpeper while supplies last. The giveaway will be a drive-thru held in the parking lot.
Pastor Kevin and First Lady Paul Poole started The “Lean on Me” (Part II) project.
“We know people are struggling during these uncertain times, trying to decide if they should pay their rent or buy food for their families, and we just wanted to do something to help,” the couple said.
Food is available to anyone that needs it and it doesn’t matter where they live. They can just pull up, pop their trunk and someone will load groceries and they will be on your way. Attendees are asked to please stay in their vehicle, there will be no walk-ups. Distancing and mask use will be in place.
Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration
Bethel Baptist Church of Madison Mills will virtually celebrate the First Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Willie Elder and First Lady Angenette Elder at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:00 on Zoom.
The Rev. Dr., Augustus “Gus” Henderson, pastor of Christian Way Baptist Church in Falls Church, will be the guest preacher. He is Moderator of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association.
All are welcome to join the celebration. Zoom log-in or call-in information is: Phone: 1.301.715.8592; Meeting ID: 82410443955 and password: 531525.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church onlineBeginning Sept. 13, join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 9 a.m. every Sunday for new Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour.
Each Wednesday, the church hosts 11 a.m. Wednesday Centering Prayer Group followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom. Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on the church Facebook page. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786 to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information.
Sermon: ‘Only good remains’Culpeper Baptist will offer a livestream from the sanctuary at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 13 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. An in-person service in the the sanctuary will be held at 11:15 a.m.
The message, “Only good remains,” will be from the New Testament book of Revelation. To attend a livestream, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines.
Culpeper Presbyterian services
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
Unity Baptist ChurchUnity Baptist Church holds Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop by though there is a limit on churchgoers. The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe.
On Facebook and in person
Reformation Lutheran hosts in-person services at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org. Health restrictions will be in place.
Wednesday services at held at noon in the church. Just drop in. Distancing and masks required.
Mountain View
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center, student center, or outside), located at 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sept. 13 is “Ephesians – The Soldier’s Enemy.”
A children’s program, for age 3 to fifth grade, is held at 10 a.m. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join online services at 10 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or on Facebook @mountainviewcc
