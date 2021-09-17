Church news for Sept. 17, 2021

Lane new pastor at Mitchells PresbyterianMitchells Presbyterian Church will welcome a new Pastor at its11 a.m. worship service this Sunday, Sept. 19.
Patrick Lane is a graduate of Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia. He is originally from Greenville, Mississippi. The congregation is excited to welcome Patrick Lane and invites any who would like to join to attend the Sunday of celebration.
Lane follows long-time pastor John Grotz, who retired September 2019 after 24 years with the Mitchells church. Lane will be installed as the new minister sometime this fall.
Revival Warrenton! in OctoberFreedom Worship Center announces an outreach to spread the Holy Spirit to Northern VA and surrounding areas.
Pastor Derrick Rawlings is spearheading this inaugural Revival Warrenton! And wants to bring a message of hope to a nation that is tearing itself apart, according to a church release. This will be a family friendly event open to any and all who wish to grow in their faith, and experience godly fellowship.
Revival Warrenton will be held at the Horse Show Grounds, 60 E Shirley Ave. in Warrenton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. All are welcome to ‘come as you are’.
In addition to the main revival services, there will be fully staffed prayer tents, face painting for children, a family photo booth, and author Max B. Sternberg will be present to autograph his new release ‘The Rhise of Light’!
FWC strives to follow the commands given in Mark 12:30-31, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ No other commandment is greater than these.”
In these days of division and darkness, FWC seeks to stand firm and be a light for Christ that is desperately needed, according to the church release. Join them Oct. 2 and 3 and “let your light shine bright in these dark days.”
Brotherhood of Saint AndrewMen are invited to join the Brotherhood of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 7 a.m. every Tuesday on Zoom for breakfast, study, and discussion. ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | 540/825-8786, on Facebook and ststephensculpeper.net.
Memorial Service for community memberFriends and family will gather at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 18 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Sperryville for a memorial service remembering Thomas Banks Jr.
Banks died Jan. 28 and services were delayed due to the pandemic. He was raised in Rappahannock and attended county schools. A luncheon will follow the service in his memory.
Pray & Play Outdoor Family Worship ServiceSaint James Episcopal Church of Warrenton is hosting Pray & Play on the playground at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 17 on church grounds on Culpeper Street.
This one’s for the kids and their families, but everyone is welcome. Bring a chair or blanket and participate in a casual service with Happy Hour and an ice cream treat at the end. At the conclusion of the service, feel free to wander up Culpeper Street to enjoy a Friday night in Old Town. Remember, Main Street is closed to traffic that evening and restaurants are open to grab a drink and an appetizer or dinner while listening to live music.
Sermon: Fool-proofing your life: Undisciplined HeartMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week is, “ Fool-proofing your life: Undisciplined Heart.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade provided at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Betty Newhouse Circle flea marketAll proceeds from an upcoming flea market will benefit missions projects at a local church and the local community.
The Betty Newhouse Circle is hosting the sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. The rain date is Oct. 9.
Rent a table for $15. To sign up, contact Ann Beamer at 540/547-2627 or Marion Dodson at 540/825-1102.
National Migration WeekSept. 20-26, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington is hosting a series of trainings and events to raise awareness of and provide support for refugees and immigrants.
National Migration Week begins with professional legal staff providing an overview of U.S. immigration law and policy and culminates in a winter clothing distribution to refugees and immigrants Saturday, Sept. 25.
The week-long observance was started more than 30 years ago by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
“This year’s observance is particularly poignant as our nation opens its arms to refugees from around the world, particularly Special Immigrant Visa holders from Afghanistan, who are fleeing violence and oppression,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington. “The week provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the difficult and often heart-breaking circumstances confronting so many migrants, including refugees, immigrants, and victims and survivors of human trafficking.”
National Migration Week starts at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 with a virtual session, “Immigration 101: Current Immigration Law & Policy with Stacy Jones, Program Director at Hogar Immigrant Services.”
At 6:30 p.m. on Monday will be a workshop: The Path to Citizenship with Sydney Bright, Naturalization Manager. Register at ccda.net.
Scavenger hunt for ages 4 to 11Culpeper Presbyterian Church on South Main Street is offering another Sonrise Saturday Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 25 for children ages 4-11.
There will be a scavenger hunt, games, music, and snack! Register for the free event at culpeperpresbyterian.org
September guest preachers at AntiochThe Rev. Evan Newman will be guest preacher for morning services this Sunday, Sept. 19 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The Rev Jesse Hawkins will be guest preacher on Sept. 26.
Awaken the Dawn C’ville this weekendThe 3rd Annual “Tent Charlottesville Day of Prayer” will be held starting at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 17 through 9 p.m. on Saturday on the lawn at the corner of Hydraulic and Lambs Road next to Albemarle High School.
The Awaken the Dawn event of continuous prayer and worship will celebrate the power of Jesus Christ and pray for Charlottesville residents and incoming students at the University of Virginia, according to a release.
Local clergy, pastors, worship, and prayer leaders plan on taking turns leading intercession during this event. Each prayer and worship set will last one to two hours.
“We are planning on keeping the fire of worship and prayer for spiritual awakening burning day and night,” said the Rev. Jon Quesenberry, organizing committee chairman, and director at the Charlottesville House of Prayer.
charlottesvillehop@gmail.com 434/760-2100 or 227-0811.
Spirit of Love Fall Jubilee Concert moved outsideAndrew Walker & Prayze, Gospel Angels of Washington, D.C., Gospel Crusaders and Diamond Warriors will perform for an Outdoors Fall Jubilee Concert at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 outside on the grounds at Greater Faith Temple Church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.
The Spirit of Love event follows the Bible verse, “This is my commandment: That ye love one another as I have loved you.” Free will offering. Refreshments served.
Curbside fish fry benefit at Antioch MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190.
Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.