Church news for Sept. 17, 2021

Lane new pastor at Mitchells PresbyterianMitchells Presbyterian Church will welcome a new Pastor at its11 a.m. worship service this Sunday, Sept. 19.

Patrick Lane is a graduate of Columbia Theological Seminary in Atlanta, Georgia. He is originally from Greenville, Mississippi. The congregation is excited to welcome Patrick Lane and invites any who would like to join to attend the Sunday of celebration.

Lane follows long-time pastor John Grotz, who retired September 2019 after 24 years with the Mitchells church. Lane will be installed as the new minister sometime this fall.

Revival Warrenton! in OctoberFreedom Worship Center announces an outreach to spread the Holy Spirit to Northern VA and surrounding areas.

Pastor Derrick Rawlings is spearheading this inaugural Revival Warrenton! And wants to bring a message of hope to a nation that is tearing itself apart, according to a church release. This will be a family friendly event open to any and all who wish to grow in their faith, and experience godly fellowship.

Revival Warrenton will be held at the Horse Show Grounds, 60 E Shirley Ave. in Warrenton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. All are welcome to ‘come as you are’.