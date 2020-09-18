Church news for Sept. 18, 2020

The giveaway will be a drive-thru held in the parking lot. Food is available to anyone that needs it and it doesn’t matter where they live.

They can just pull up, pop their trunk and someone will load groceries and they will be on your way. Attendees are asked to please stay in their vehicle, there will be no walk-ups. Distancing and mask use will be in place.

Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration on Zoom

Bethel Baptist Church of Madison Mills will virtually celebrate the First Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Willie Elder and First Lady Angenette Elder at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:00 on Zo

The Rev. Dr., Augustus “Gus” Henderson, pastor of Christian Way Baptist Church in Falls Church, will be the guest preacher. He is Moderator of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association.

All are welcome to join the celebration. Zoom log-in or call-in information is: Phone: 1.301.715.8592; Meeting ID: 82410443955 and password: 531525.

Sermon: ‘What About Prayer?’