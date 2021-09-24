Church news for Sept. 24, 2021

Youth Scavenger Hunt on Saturday
A Sonrise Saturday Scavenger Hunt will be held 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Sept. 25 in the fellowship hall and at historic Culpeper Presbyterian Church next door, 215 S. Main St. for children ages 4-11.
There will be a scavenger hunt, games, music, and snack. Register for the free event at culpeperpresbyterian.org. Church policy requires indoor face masking.
Little Fork Blessing of the Animals
One of the greatest blessings in life is the companionship of animals, according to a release from Little Fork Episcopal.
The church congregation knows that its relationships with God’s creatures can make their lives richer and soothe souls in times of trial. In that spirit, join them at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 for a Blessing of the Animals in celebration of St. Francis Day.
All animals are welcome and there is room to park trailers if people want to bring their horses. Historic Little Fork Episcopal is at 16461 Oak Shade Rd. in Rixeyville.
Hawkins preaching Sunday at Antioch
The Rev. Jesse Hawkins will be guest preacher for morning services this Sunday, Sept. 26 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Food Closet Need of the Week
The Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Donations are needed this week of rice and pasta side dishes, canned meat: Spam and Treet and juice boxes. ststephensculpeper.net, culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
St. Francis Blessing at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Episcopal returns with its Blessing of the Animals at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 on the front lawn of the historic church on North East Street in downtown Culpeper.
The patron saint of animals loved creatures great and small. Presiding rector the Rev. Bill Sachs will offering blessings in that spirit and laying on of hands in a circle ceremony. There will be songs and readings and treats for the participating beasts.
Tethered animals of all types are welcome. In the past, but not in 2020, when COVID cancelled the ceremony, the church has blessed horses, ducks, dogs and cats, turtles, goldfish, lizards and even a stuffed unicorn. All are welcome, church membership not required.
Tuesday Bible study with Frank Fishback
Amissville United Methodist will hold worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 26 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall of the Church. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
Bishop statement on Afghanistan: reminds of Lord’s command to welcome the stranger, care for the poor and protect the vulnerable
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, which includes Culpeper, released a statement on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, now under Taliban control following a two-year war with America.
“Many of us have seen tragic images and heard harrowing stories of violence, brutality, death and, recently, threats of starvation in Afghanistan, following the United States withdrawal. Each service man and woman, interpreter, translator, and others who worked alongside the United States military in various capacities should be proud of their selfless and brave efforts in Afghanistan.
“Since July, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington has assisted more than 200 Afghan refugees with Special Immigrant Visas. These persons fled for their lives and are making a new home within our diocese and nation. We have welcomed roughly 2,800 SIV holders since 2016, and, in the coming months, Catholic Charities staff, working closely with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the U.S. State Department, expect at least to double the number of Afghan refugees they currently serve.
“Catholic Charities provides and furnishes homes, assists with finding employment, helps enroll refugee children in schools, and offers English classes and cultural integration.
“The response to serve the needs of the recent Afghan refugees from parishioners and other community members, who have flooded Catholic Charities with packages of household and personal items, clothing and food has been powerfully inspiring. Some have even offered their homes. These generous individuals are instruments of God’s mercy. Meanwhile, aided by parishioner support, Catholic Relief Services continues to assist Afghans who remain in dire straits in their home country.
“This ongoing tragedy has provided all Christians with the reminder of our Lord’s command to welcome the stranger, care for the poor and protect the vulnerable. As Pope Francis has encouraged us, may we pray for the people of Afghanistan and all those affected by this crisis and continue to offer ourselves as the Lord’s instruments-by giving of our time and our treasure-to serve God’s children in need,” Burbidge said in the statement.
Free gospel concert at Alum Spring
The LeFevre Quartet will be performing in concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The award-winning music group is well known in gospel music circle, recently releasing three No. 1 songs. The concert is free of charge and open to everyone.
Revival Warrenton! in October
Freedom Worship Center announces an outreach to spread the Holy Spirit to Northern VA and surrounding areas.
Pastor Derrick Rawlings is spearheading this inaugural Revival Warrenton! And wants to bring a message of hope to a nation that is tearing itself apart, according to a church release. This will be a family friendly event open to any and all who wish to grow in their faith, and experience godly fellowship.
Revival Warrenton will be held at the Horse Show Grounds, 60 E Shirley Ave. in Warrenton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. All are welcome to ‘come as you are’.
In addition to the main revival services, there will be fully staffed prayer tents, face painting for children, a family photo booth, and author Max B. Sternberg will be present to autograph his new release ‘The Rhise of Light’!
In these days of division and darkness, FWC seeks to stand firm and be a light for Christ that is desperately needed, according to the church release.
Sermon at MVCC: Wisdom vs Folly—How to Decide
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week is, “Wisdom vs Folly: How to Decide.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade provided at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Betty Newhouse Circle flea market
All proceeds from an upcoming flea market will benefit church missions’ projects and the local community.
The Betty Newhouse Circle is hosting the sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. The rain date is Oct. 9.
Rent a table for $15. To sign up, contact Ann Beamer at 540/547-2627 or Marion Dodson at 540/825-1102.
Spirit of Love Fall Jubilee outdoor concert
Andrew Walker & Prayze, Gospel Angels of Washington, D.C., Gospel Crusaders and the Diamond Warriors will perform an Outdoors Fall Jubilee Concert at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 outside on the grounds at Greater Faith Temple Church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.
The Spirit of Love event follows the Bible verse, “This is my commandment: That ye love one another as I have loved you.” Free will offering. Refreshments served.
Fish fry in Madison
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190.
Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Grief support group at CBC
For those grieving the death of a spouse, a child/or other family member or a friend, it may be difficult to feel optimistic about the future right now.
This can be a confusing time of isolation and those who are grieving have many questions about things they’ve never before experienced. Culpeper Baptist hopes to provide support and walk along with community member on their grief journey. The church hosts a weekly grief support group at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays to help face these challenges and move forward to rebuild one’s life using the GriefShare curriculum.
The church is at 318 S. West St. in Culpeper. Attendees will find encouragement and help in a group setting that is safe, with folks who understand the deep sense of loss being felt. The group is open to everyone. Contact 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.
Chosen People Ministries speaker at Alum Spring Baptist
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Dennis Karp of Chosen People Ministries will be guest speaker this Sunday, Sept. 26. He is a dynamic speaker with a deep knowledge of God’s Word, according to a church notice.
The church’s beloved Pastor Ron Young will be preaching revival at 7 p.m. on Sunday at Novum Baptist Church. All are invited you to come and join church members to celebrate this time with Novum Baptist Church this week.
This month’s mission offering will go to support the Alma Hunt offering for Virginia Missions.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship.
The congregation participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products are also given to Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org