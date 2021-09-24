Church news for Sept. 24, 2021

Amissville United Methodist will hold worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 26 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall of the Church. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Bishop statement on Afghanistan: reminds of Lord’s command to welcome the stranger, care for the poor and protect the vulnerable

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, which includes Culpeper, released a statement on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, now under Taliban control following a two-year war with America.

“Many of us have seen tragic images and heard harrowing stories of violence, brutality, death and, recently, threats of starvation in Afghanistan, following the United States withdrawal. Each service man and woman, interpreter, translator, and others who worked alongside the United States military in various capacities should be proud of their selfless and brave efforts in Afghanistan.