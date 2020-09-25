Church news for Sept. 25, 2020

Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration on ZoomBethel Baptist Church of Madison Mills will virtually celebrate the First Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Willie Elder and First Lady Angenette Elder at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:00 on Zo
The Rev. Dr., Augustus “Gus” Henderson, pastor of Christian Way Baptist Church in Falls Church, will be the guest preacher. He is Moderator of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association.
All are welcome to join the celebration. Zoom log-in or call-in information is: Phone: 1.301.715.8592; Meeting ID: 82410443955 and password: 531525.
Sermon: Ephesians—The Soldier’s ProtectionMountain View Community Church holds services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center, student center, or outside), located at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sept. 27 is “Ephesians – The Soldier’s Protection.”
The church holds a Children’s program, for age 3 to fifth grade, at 10 a.m. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc.
Curbside fish fry in downtown MadisonThe Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 outside of Antioch Baptist Church of Madison, located off of Main Street at 1165 Mudd Rd.
Park, place an order and food will be delivered curbside to vehicles. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit the association and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Christ Anglican in OrangeAll are warmly welcomed to worship, in-person or via live stream, at Christ Anglican. Jesus brings grace, healing, and hope to all who turn to Him. Come and see. Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, 153 East Main Street in Orange (across from 7-11).
To learn more, visit www.christanglicanfellowship.org.
Centering & Noonday Prayer on ZoomSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located in downtown Culpeper, hosts Centering Prayer Group at 11 a.m. Wednesdays on Zoom followed by 12 p.m. Noonday Prayer.
Find the Zoom meeting links at ststephensculpeper.net and on Facebook.For information or to request invitations for other Zoom activities, contact the church office at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786.
Revival at Trinity BaptistTrinity Baptist will host a revival Sunday, Sept. 27 through Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the church, 8803 James Madison Highway, two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. Route 29.
Sunday services will be at 9:45 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Services will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Evangelist Richard Harper of King, N.C. will be guest preacher.
A full-time evangelist since 1996, Brother Harper has preached many revivals, Bible conferences and youth rallies across the nation and in numerous foreign countries. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ambassador Baptist College in Lattimore, N.C.
Free bus transportation will be available for the Sunday morning services from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. Contact the church at 540/347-7640 or see www.tbcwarrenton.org for information.
Trinity Pastor Dr. Vinton Williams and the church family invite everyone to attend the meeting.
Culpeper Presbyterian fellowship hall opens for use of WifiCulpeper Presbyterian Church is now welcoming teachers and students in need of wifi to get connected in its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street.
The hall is open for that purpose 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Guests should bring their own charged devices, scratch paper, pencils, or any other materials necessary for completing work.
In order to ensure proper distancing, no walk-ins will be permitted. To use the wifi, contact Culpeper Presbyterian Church office at 540/825-8616 to schedule a time.
Food Closet— Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: Personal Care items: toothpaste, tooth brushes, soap (bars or liquid), shaving supplies, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, toilet paper, feminine products.
Donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Services in person and onlineCulpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
On Facebook and in personReformation Lutheran is holding in-person services at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on FB Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org. Health restrictions will be in place.
Wednesday services at held at noon in the church. Just drop in. Distancing and masks required.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!