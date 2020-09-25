Church news for Sept. 25, 2020

A full-time evangelist since 1996, Brother Harper has preached many revivals, Bible conferences and youth rallies across the nation and in numerous foreign countries. He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ambassador Baptist College in Lattimore, N.C.

Free bus transportation will be available for the Sunday morning services from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties. Contact the church at 540/347-7640 or see www.tbcwarrenton.org for information.

Trinity Pastor Dr. Vinton Williams and the church family invite everyone to attend the meeting.

Culpeper Presbyterian fellowship hall opens for use of WifiCulpeper Presbyterian Church is now welcoming teachers and students in need of wifi to get connected in its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street.

The hall is open for that purpose 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Guests should bring their own charged devices, scratch paper, pencils, or any other materials necessary for completing work.