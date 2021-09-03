Church news for Sept. 3, 2021

Cereal Giveaway blesses manyThe M.O.V.E. Church Cereal Giveaway happened successfully last weekend and was a success, bringing blessing to local families.

Two boxes of brand-name cereal and a gallon of milk was provided to 150 local families on Aug. 28 in Yowell Meadow Park. Organized for the second year as a back-to-school support program by the Rev. Adrian Sledge, he got backing as well from church members and other volunteers.

“I am extremely proud to be apart of this awesome group of believers. The commitment, money, and work you put into this project was phenomenal,” he posted. “Thank you to all our disciples and partners for helping us with the success of the Cereal and Gift card give away. Also thank you to those who stopped by to just drop off a donation. My line brothers even showed up! You don’t have to be a big church to do big things.”

Awaken the Dawn Culpeper todayAn all day prayer and worship event, Awaken the Dawn Culpeper will be held starting at noon today, Sept. 3 through 8 p.m. Sept. 4 on the grounds of Libertas Manor on Sperryville Pike, near Yowell Meadow Park.