Church news for Sept. 3, 2021

Cereal Giveaway blesses manyThe M.O.V.E. Church Cereal Giveaway happened successfully last weekend and was a success, bringing blessing to local families.
Two boxes of brand-name cereal and a gallon of milk was provided to 150 local families on Aug. 28 in Yowell Meadow Park. Organized for the second year as a back-to-school support program by the Rev. Adrian Sledge, he got backing as well from church members and other volunteers.
“I am extremely proud to be apart of this awesome group of believers. The commitment, money, and work you put into this project was phenomenal,” he posted. “Thank you to all our disciples and partners for helping us with the success of the Cereal and Gift card give away. Also thank you to those who stopped by to just drop off a donation. My line brothers even showed up! You don’t have to be a big church to do big things.”
Awaken the Dawn Culpeper todayAn all day prayer and worship event, Awaken the Dawn Culpeper will be held starting at noon today, Sept. 3 through 8 p.m. Sept. 4 on the grounds of Libertas Manor on Sperryville Pike, near Yowell Meadow Park.
Councilman Jon Russell is hosting the Christian program for the second year on his property as part of Awaken the Dawn Tent America, a national coalition organizing around the clock prayer in cities nationwide June 12 to Sept. 20.
It is a grassroots movement of day and night worship, prayer and missions, according to event publicity.
“Beyond the events, we are a nationwide family with the shared value of hosting the presence of God, leading to a third great awakening in America and the nations,” according to the Awaken the Dawn Culpeper Facebook event page. “Come pray for an hour or two or bring a tent and camp-out for day and half hours.”
Awaken the Dawn Culpeper on Facebook and jonrussell75@gmail.com
Recovery Rally ride, program this SundayChrist-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, the Culpeper Ruritans and the PATH Foundation, “Better Together” Initiative are teaming up to bring a “Recovery Rally” to Culpeper this weekend.
CARS is hosting a fundraiser, “Ride for Recovery,” on motorcycle starting at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 5 from Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street.
At the conclusion of the ride, the community is invited to Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway at 4 p.m. for a “Recovery Rally.” The event will include food, music, a speaker and recovery support resources.
CARS will have an information tent about its free recovery support group, RESTORE, with meetings held in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Greene, and Warren.
The “Recovery Rally” is for those in recovery, those seeking recovery, those who love someone in recovery, those who love someone not yet in recovery, those who want to support recovery efforts, everyone who cares about the substance use issues in our community, those who want to see change and those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. HeRestores.com and on Facebook at HeRestoresVA. Contact Shelley Burnham, CARS Board Member, at CARSculpeper@gmail.com.
Sermon at MVCC: Fool-Proofing Your LifeMountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for this week, Sept. 5 is, “Fool-Proofing Your Life: Wisdom’s Call.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade provided at both services and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen online at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Spirit of Love Fall JubileeAndrew Walker & Prayze, Gospel Angels of Washington, D.C., Gospel Crusaders and Diamond Warriors will perform for a Fall Jubilee Concert at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Greater Faith Temple Church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.
The Spirit of Love event follows the Bible verse, “This is my commandment: That ye love one another as I have loved you.” Free will offering. Refreshments served.
Brotherhood of Saint AndrewMen are invited to join the Brotherhood with Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 7 a.m. every Tuesday on Zoom for breakfast, study, and discussion. ssec@ststephensculpeper.net 540/825-8786, on Facebook and ststephensculpeper.net.
Clothing donation drive at CBCCulpeper Baptist Church will be accepting donations of gently used clothing, personal hygiene products and new socks/underwear for school-aged children (boys & girls) and adults (men & women).
Drop off donations before and after worship services Sunday, Sept. 12 (9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.) and also from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the church, 318 S. West St.
UMC Women business meetingAmissville United Methodist will host worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 5 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Services are also available via livestream and Zoom.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall of the Church. Bible Study with Frank Fishback will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the social hall.
A business meeting of the United Methodist Women will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the Social Hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Trinity Baptist Church revivalDr. Shelton Smith of Murfreesboro, TN is the scheduled guest preacher for revival services at Trinity Baptist from Sunday, September 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the church, 8803 James Madison Highway, two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. Route 29.
Sunday services will include Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 11 and the evening service at 6:30 p.m. Services will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Smith is president of The Sword of the Lord Foundation and editor of the national bi-weekly publication, The Sword of the Lord. The newspaper is often referred to as “Americas foremost revival publication” and has been in print continuously since 1934.
A noted church revival evangelist, conference host, and guest speaker for various meetings, Smith has preached in many church pulpits and conferences across America and in many foreign countries. He is a widely read author and has many books in publication.
The Rev. Dr. Vinton Williams, pastor at Trinity Baptist, and the church family invite everyone to attend revival. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children 3 and younger. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services. 540/347-7640 or tbcwarrenton.org.
Senior Connections Club at CBCA new opportunity for senior adults is launching in September.
The Adult Day Center coming to Culpeper in 2022 invites all senior adults and their caregivers to join a weekly Senior Connections Club. The free gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, starting Sept. 13 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St.
Engaging activities will include art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time with young kids from the Child Development Center. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
Car show at Antioch BaptistA car show will be held noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. There will be a deejay and food at this all-ages event with free admission. Trophies will be awarded.
Car entry fee is $15. Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190.
Sonrise Saturdays at Culpeper PresbyterianCulpeper Presbyterian invites children who are ages 4-11 to attend Sonrise Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Main Street church.
The program promotes spiritual growth through fun, engaging, and interactive activities. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. The church family respectfully requests everyone wear a mask when attending activities in its church buildings. Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org or call 540/825-8616.
New grief support groupFor those grieving the death of a spouse, a child/or other family member or a friend, it may be difficult to feel optimistic about the future right now.
This can be a confusing time of isolation and those who are grieving have many questions about things they’ve never before experienced. Culpeper Baptist hopes to provide support and walk along with community member on their grief journey. The church is starting a weekly grief support group to help face these challenges and move forward to rebuild one’s life using the GriefShare curriculum.
The group is now meet at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays at the church, 318 S. West St. in Culpeper. Attendees will find encouragement and help in a group setting that is safe, with folks who understand the deep sense of loss being felt. The group is open to everyone. For additional information, contact Joyce Beales 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.
Curbside fish fry benefit
The Strong Quality Basketball Association will serve up a Curbside Fish Fry 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison.
Park, place an order and food will be brought to the vehicle. Pre-orders and deliveries are available at 540/718-0190.
Proceeds will benefit SQBA and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.
Little Fork Episcopal is not a museum
Yes Virginia, Little Fork Episcopal really is a church. That simple brick building, tucked away in Rixeyville on Oak Shade Road, off 229, is not an artifact, not a museum, but a living, breathing, loving community seeking to follow Jesus, according to a church release.
Little Fork Episcopal Church is open again. The Rev. Stacy Williams-Duncan and the congregation would be honored to have community members attend in-church worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on site at 16461 Oak Shade Rd. Services are also at the web site and on You Tube and Facebook. Seeking God, making connections, finding hope since 1731, according to a church announcement.
Children’s church at Alum Spring Baptist
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged on site. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
The congregation also participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products are also given to Culpeper Food Closet.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Unity Baptist Sunday services
Unity Baptist of downtown Culpeper hosts services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in person at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St., and at Facebook Live.
All are welcome to attend. The Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris is Pastor-Elect.
Shiloh Baptist on Sunday
Shiloh Baptist holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. in its newly rebuilt church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. The Rev. Reese Washington is pastor.