Church news for September 4, 2020

‘Awaken the Dawn’ prayer event this weekend in Culpeper
Awaken the Dawn is a grassroots movement of day and night worship, prayer and missions. Participants are a nationwide family with a shared value of hosting the presence of God, leading to a third great awakening in America and the nations, according to a press release.
Starting at noon today, Sept. 4 through noon on Sunday, Sept. 6, Awaken the Dawn Culpeper will take place in Culpeper, involving 50 hours of prayer and worship under a big tent on the grounds of Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike next to Yowell Meadow Park. The public is welcome and can bring tents to camp out. Port-a-pots will be available.
The event will include local outreach at 6 p.m. tonight to local homeless and at 7 a.m. on Saturday within the local Hispanic community. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the community is invited to a spaghetti dinner on site.
To reserve a slot to pray or worship, sign up at signupgenius.com/go/60B0B4DAAA92EAA8-awaken. For information, see Awaken the Dawn Culpeper on Facebook.
‘Lean on Me’ grocery giveaway at Mount Holy Baptist
People in need of food can get groceries for free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Mt. Holy Baptist Church, 24035 Church Hill Rd. in Culpeper while supplies last. The giveaway will be a drive-thru held in the parking lot.
Pastor Kevin and First Lady Paul Poole started The “Lean on Me” (Part II) project.
“We know people are struggling during these uncertain times, trying to decide if they should pay their rent or buy food for their families, and we just wanted to do something to help. We raised money from some caring folks throughout several counties and donations from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank,” the couple said.
Food is available to anyone that needs it and it doesn’t matter where they live. They can just pull up, pop their trunk and someone will load groceries and they will be on your way. Attendees are asked to please stay in their vehicle, there will be no walk-ups. Distancing and mask use will be in place.
Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration on Zoom
Bethel Baptist Church of Madison Mills will virtually celebrate the First Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Willie Elder and First Lady Angenette Elder at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3:00 on Zoom.
The Rev. Dr., Augustus “Gus” Henderson, pastor of Christian Way Baptist Church in Falls Church, will be the guest preacher. He is Moderator of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association.
All are welcome to join the celebration. Zoom log-in or call-in information is: Phone: 1.301.715.8592; Meeting ID: 82410443955 and password: 531525.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal online
Beginning Sept. 13, join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper at 9 a.m. every Sunday for new Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer and 10:30 a.m. Virtual Coffee Hour.
Each Wednesday, the church hosts 11 a.m. Wednesday Centering Prayer Group followed by Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Meeting links are at ststephensculpeper.net and on the church Facebook page. Contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-8786 to request invitations for other Zoom activities and information.
Food Closet—Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: small and large cans of canned fruit, breakfast and nutrition bars and snacks like single serve chips and cookies.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Got 2 MOVE Church presents: Culpeper Cereal Giveaway
The Culpeper Cereal Giveaway, sponsored by The MOVE Church, will be held 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 5 in the parking of the Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. The first 100 families to arrive will receive two free boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk.
A ministry of the Rev. Adrian Sledge, the MOVE in Got 2 MOVE stands for Maximizing Opportunities and gaining Victory Through Excellence. The church is accepting donations for the cereal giveaway at its cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to The MOVE Church P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, Va. 22701. Make checks payable to Got 2 MOVE. For information, see Got2Move on Facebook.
140th anniversary & homecoming at Beulah Baptist
Beulah Baptist will celebrate its 140th Anniversary & Homecoming with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 6 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.
Pastor Pitts will deliver the morning message with music by the church’s Mass Choir. Congregants may join services online, via conference call (dial 302/202-1118 code 862090), Beulah Baptist Facebook or to participate by Zoom call, 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting I.D. number.
Brotherhood of St. Andrew Men’s Group on Zoom
Men are invited to join St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Zoom at 7 a.m. each Tuesday for the Brotherhood of St. Andrew, a time of weekly prayer, discussion and study.
The current reading is the Book of Matthew. Contact the church office to sign up to receive a Zoom invitation at 540/825-8786.
Sermon: ‘Every tribe, race and nation—it is good’
Culpeper Baptist will hold an in-person service at 9 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 6 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. A livestream from the sanctuary will be held at 10 a.m.
The message, “Every tribe, race and nation – it is good,” will be from the New Testament book of Acts. To attend a livestream, contact Pastor Dan at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org and see culpeperbaptist.org for guidelines.
Culpeper Presbyterian services
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
On Facebook and in person
Reformation Lutheran is holding in-person services at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and Wednesday Bible Study Worship at 7 p.m. on FB Live. Make reservations for in-person service at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org. Health restrictions will be in place.
Beginning at noon this past Wednesday, Sept. 2, the church added an in-person service. Just drop in. Distancing and masks required in the church building.
St. Luke Lutheran
Sunday morning outdoor worship is held each week at 10:30 a.m. behind the church building, at 1100 N. Main St. in Culpeper followed by drive-thru Holy Communion.
Mountain View Community new service times
Mountain View Community Church holds services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus (in the worship center, student center, or outside), located at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sept. 6 is “Worship & Word – A Focus on Psalm 33.”
The church holds a Children’s program, for age 3 to fifth grade, at 10 a.m.
Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events. Or join online services at 10 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or on the church Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
