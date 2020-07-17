Antioch Baptist in-person servicesAntioch Baptist has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. Sundays at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. Sunday morning services will continue via teleconference as well. Sunday School will remain by teleconference only every Sunday at 9:30 am.
Finishing out the month for guest preachers will be Minister Tammy Smith this Sunday, July 19 and July 26.
Back to School Jam cancelledAn annual school supply giveaway for local children, this year’s Back to School Jam sponsored by Antioch Baptist Church of Culpeper has been cancelled due to the global pandemic.
At the 2018 Jam, typically held in July, more than 400 bags of supplies were handed out to anyone showed up for the distribution, held at Antioch neighbor, Culpeper Baptist Church.
In-person, radio worshipGourdvine Baptist is now meeting for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings in the basement of the church, 7103 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.
All are welcome to join the congregation in person or attendees may stay in their vehicle and tune into radio station 90.3 FM. For information, contact 540/937-2171.
The word of God in a pandemicThe Rev. Keith Sherard, pastor at Free Union Baptist Church, will be preaching the word of God for every Sunday morning worship service.
Although the church building at 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper is not open due to the pandemic, church members are still being blessed by honking for the word of God from the parking lot.
Please tune in at 9:45 a.m.—Service starts at 10:00 a.m. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and stay comfortably in their vehicle. Listen in by teleconference at 712/770-4010 Access Code: 666381 and streaming live on Facebook and Instagram.
The Rev. Sherard will be teaching Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday night using the same teleconference information.
Culpeper Food Closet – Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s needs are Ramen noodles and soups, Chunky soups, rice and pasta side dishes.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact 540/825-1117 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Mountain View CommunityMountain View Community Church is hosting services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sundays during a watch party in the worship center, student center or outside the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. Registration is required.
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or on Facebook.
The sermon topic for this Sunday, July 19, is “Ephesians -From Death to Life: The New Creation Inhibited.”
Psalm ReflectionsThe Daughters of the King Lectio Divina group of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper is hosting a weekly time of reflection, meditation and prayer of selected Psalms.
Zoom meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through August 25. Contact the church office to receive a Zoom invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. For information, see ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook.
Share prayer requestsDo you, a loved one, friend, neighbor or co-worker have a need for prayer? Please send your request to: officeasst@culpeperlutherans.org or leave a prayer request by voicemail at 540/825-1376.
Each Wednesday the members of Reformation Lutheran Church’s Prayer Ministry will be praying for each need submitted.
Culpeper Presbyterian servicesCulpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church onlineSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is now hosting online Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. on Sundays, Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Send an email address to the church at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to receive links and invitations to our services and groups. All email addresses will remain confidential. For information, see www.ststephensculpeper.net, St. Stephen’s on Facebook or contact 540/825-8786.
Drive-In Church at Culpeper CommunityCulpeper Community Church of God is holding drive-in church at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the parking lot at located at 11617 Sperryville Pike. Stay comfortable in your car and listen to Pastor Dan Edwards share the word of God.
Unity Baptist ChurchUnity Baptist Church will be holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop by though there is a limit on churchgoers per order of the governor at this time.
The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe.
Reformation LutheranReformation Lutheran is hosting in-person services at 6 p.m. this Saturday, July 18 and at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 19 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also still hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live. Reservations are due by noon today to attend in-person services at socialmedia@culpeperlutherans.org.
Include name, number of people in the party and a cell number. Church attendees will be asked to complete a health form at https://bit.ly/2Z848CM. Masks and distance required at services.
For information, contact 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org
Culpeper Baptist worship optionsCulpeper Baptist will present a 10 a.m. livestream this Sunday, July 19 from the sanctuary with a watch party option in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St.
At 7 p.m.Sunday night, there will be in-person outside music worship in the courtyard with Maranatha. Attendees should bring their own chair and water bottle and maintain physical distancing.
Beulah Baptist ChurchBeulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, is still not gathering at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Jeffersonton Baptist ChurchWednesday Night Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton, Culepeper County. Services are also available online. See details at Jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org
Culpeper Church of ChristThe Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
