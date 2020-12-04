Church of Jesus Christ helps feed the needy during Day To Serve efforts

The local congregations of the Stafford Virginia Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in Virginia’s Day to Serve efforts across Stafford County.

With its approximately 3,000 members spread across eight congregations, members collected over 20,000 pounds of food. Through donations from church members, neighborhood efforts and collections supported by several local grocery stores, the food was donated to the Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts Food Pantry, the Hartwood Presbyterian Church Food Pantry and the Hollywood Church of the Brethren Food Pantry.

Members also performed thousands of hours of community service, including two blood drives with the American Red Cross, assisting in the distribution of food orders for the needy, neighborhood trash collection, and individual acts of service.

In addition, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continued to deliver more than 1 million pounds of food to dozens of nonprofits and churches in support of the Day-to-Serve initiative.