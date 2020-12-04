Church of Jesus Christ helps feed the needy during Day To Serve efforts

The local congregations of the Stafford Virginia Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in Virginia’s Day to Serve efforts across Stafford County.
With its approximately 3,000 members spread across eight congregations, members collected over 20,000 pounds of food. Through donations from church members, neighborhood efforts and collections supported by several local grocery stores, the food was donated to the Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts Food Pantry, the Hartwood Presbyterian Church Food Pantry and the Hollywood Church of the Brethren Food Pantry.
Members also performed thousands of hours of community service, including two blood drives with the American Red Cross, assisting in the distribution of food orders for the needy, neighborhood trash collection, and individual acts of service.
In addition, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continued to deliver more than 1 million pounds of food to dozens of nonprofits and churches in support of the Day-to-Serve initiative.
“It’s been very difficult to find donated food right now,” said Pam Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. “The supply chain has been really challenging. So to receive such a large donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been really awesome.”
Day to Serve, which occurs between Sept. 11 to Oct. 10, is a large regional collaboration started in 2012 and is organized, led and supported by a unified group of governors, mayors and legislators from Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and D.C., along with a consortium of faith and community leaders. Tens of thousands of volunteers participated in hundreds of events organizing donations to food pantries, cleaning state parks and cemeteries, assembling snack packs for health care workers, among numerous other activities.
Since March, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has delivered 1.4 million pounds of food to more than 60 nonprofits and churches in Maryland, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia. This food has provided more than 1.8 million meals.
