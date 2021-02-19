Churches, agencies partner to spread vaccine message

Every time Susan Rouse tried to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine, she never got to the right spot.

“I did exactly as I was told, but I just couldn’t seem to connect to the right place. Everywhere I went, it started telling me all about the vaccine but not how to register for it,” said the 80-year-old, who then laughed and said: “I think it’s probably the computer user who has the problem.”

Rouse, who lives in Spotsylvania County, shared her story with others during a virtual Sunday school class at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. The next thing she knew, she was partnered with a Vaccine Buddy as part of the church’s program to help local seniors navigate the vaccine registration process.

Her buddy, Sherry Hession, got Rouse and her husband, Roger, signed up and told her it would probably be a few weeks until she got an appointment.

“It doesn’t matter, at least I’m on the list,” Susan Rouse said.

That scenario is being repeated throughout the Rappahannock Area Health District, said Katina Howard, the district’s care resource coordinator. As she’s worked during the pandemic to bring assistance to neighborhoods that need it most, she’s been pleased, but not surprised, by the response.