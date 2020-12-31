Churches fix dinner for Culpeper homeless to end 2020, into New Year

The 2020 shelter was different, she said, noting the lack of fellowship with other church members and the shelter guests, in one space.

“I miss that a lot, being able to get to know people, find out their stories,” Marcey said. “Just to see people that are grateful for the food and help they are getting.”

Filling a needCulpeper Heat Shelter Board Member Kathy Harris coordinates the online CareCalendar for volunteers wishing to give their time in the kitchen. A retired teacher and member of Remington Baptist Church, she has been involved with the local homeless outreach for four years.

“Pastor spoke about it one Sunday and before the week was out I was serving,” she said.” I just have a soft spot for homeless folks. I don’t want to see anybody cold or on the street in any kind of weather.”

Harris was on site the recent night to bring donations she had gathered through friends—clothes, coats and other items requested by motel room occupants. A young girl in the community had knitted hats and gloves.