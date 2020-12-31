Churches fix dinner for Culpeper homeless to end 2020, into New Year

A small, masked group of local church people ended 2020 preparing a warm meal for the homeless, a nightly occurrence happening in the kitchen at St. Luke’s Church as part of this year’s Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter.
“I like helping people and doing what I can,” said Heat Shelter volunteer coordinator Nancie Howden on site in the North Main Street church one night the week before Christmas.
Being homeless, especially in today’s uncertain world, can happen to anyone, said the longtime ministry supporter.
“Last year I got told my job was being eliminated. So it could have happened to me, if you have extreme medical bills or something,” Howden said. “A woman I talked with last night at the motel (is homeless), just because of COVID, she can’t work. They’re just like you and I and everyone needs help. I feel it’s what I need to do because I’ve been so fortunate.”
In partnership with and utilizing CARES grant funding through Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services, two local motels are housing around 50 homeless men, women and children.
The standard shelter at St. Luke’s did not open in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions that would have meant decreased capacity. But ministry volunteers from some 30 churches around Culpeper County have committed to fixing dinner every night for the 50 souls, on average, staying in motels during the pandemic.
The church meal effort started Nov. 30 and will continue through the end of March. The scene in the kitchen on a recent night was bustling, productive, cheerful and aromatic with Culpeper United Methodist Church the designated congregation providing volunteers for the week’s effort.
Other churches that ended 2020 with a week in the kitchen included Remington Baptist, Unity, Lifepoint and Providence Bible. Culpeper Presbyterian’s Manna Ministry, PATH Foundation and various local businesses have also provided support, and other churches are on the schedule for their week of meal prep.
‘A little bit of goodness every day’Christmas music played from a cell phone on the Tuesday before the Christian holiday and participants felt there was much for which to be grateful.
On the menu for this particular night was seasoned pork loin, 20 pounds of it, with potatoes and carrots, prepared at home by volunteer Amy Wagner. She and son, Tyler, portioned the meat and vegetables prior to an assembly line-style line of helpers filling and closing lids on Stryrofoam containers. Other nights the main dish is chicken and dumplings, spaghetti or Salisbury steak.
In the big hall outside of the church kitchen, supplies spread out before them on long tables, volunteer Casey Brooks packed 50 “accessory bags” with daughter, Peyton, set for delivery to the motel rooms along with the dinners. Inside the reusable bags, they placed breakfast sandwiches donated by a local national chain coffee shop along with utensils, salt and pepper, face masks and hygiene products.
Brooks, who works with Howden at TE Connectivity, formerly Rochester Ropes in Culpeper, said it was her first time volunteering with the Winter Heat Shelter.
“This is a passion of Peyton’s,” Brooks said of her 12-year-old daughter. “She has a soft spot in her heart for the homeless population.”
Every Christmas, the family does a daily Advent activity, she said.
“We try to have a couple of them be something where we’re giving back, so this is part of that,” Brooks said. “Being part of Girl Scouts teaches her giving back, too.”
The Culpeper Middle School student signed up at Carecalendar.org to fill the bags for local homeless in the shelter kitchen space.
“I believe that people should be able to have a warm meal and that people should get a little bit of goodness every day,” she said.
A blessing, a challengeHowden has been involved with the Winter Heat Shelter for several years through her church at Culpeper United Methodist. She is single so was available to chaperone when the shelter was held in various church locations before settling at St. Luke’s five years ago.
Howden is a lifelong volunteer with a grown son who got her start giving back at a children’s hospital in Minneapolis: “I like helping people and doing what I can,” she said.
The Rev. Jessica Darty, pastor at St. Luke’s, noted the Winter Heat Shelter was different in 2020 due to the scope of people being served.
“In the past, because this shelter was just adults, we weren’t seeing families,” she said, of local homeless now occupying motel rooms.
A part-time staff member of the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Board, Darty, a mother herself in addition to pastor of the church providing space for the ministry, personally delivers meals to homeless every night. Asked what she sees in the crowded single rooms, Darty said, “In some ways this year it’s been a blessing because it’s better than a family living in a shelter. They get their own space,” she said, adding,
“But it’s still sad to see a dad with two little ones who has to rush down to get food because he doesn’t want to bring them out in the cold, he has a 3 and 4-year-old up in the motel room. You wonder what goes through the kids’ minds.”
Three-year part-time shelter staff member Kim Marcey, a member of St. Luke’s, also delivers the meals.
“It’s something where you get more than you give, and once you start it’s hard to not be a part of it,” Marcey said. “You get your heart full. You get fellowship and feel like you are making a difference in the world sometimes.”
The 2020 shelter was different, she said, noting the lack of fellowship with other church members and the shelter guests, in one space.
“I miss that a lot, being able to get to know people, find out their stories,” Marcey said. “Just to see people that are grateful for the food and help they are getting.”
Filling a needCulpeper Heat Shelter Board Member Kathy Harris coordinates the online CareCalendar for volunteers wishing to give their time in the kitchen. A retired teacher and member of Remington Baptist Church, she has been involved with the local homeless outreach for four years.
“Pastor spoke about it one Sunday and before the week was out I was serving,” she said.” I just have a soft spot for homeless folks. I don’t want to see anybody cold or on the street in any kind of weather.”
Harris was on site the recent night to bring donations she had gathered through friends—clothes, coats and other items requested by motel room occupants. A young girl in the community had knitted hats and gloves.
“Whether it’s Christmas or not, there is just something about … people enjoy helping. They’re very grateful. We get a few (who are) disgruntled, life has kicked them in the teeth, you have to realize that,” Harris said. “The beauty of it here is it’s a lot more than a meal.”
Before pandemic restrictions, the church homeless shelter’s physical volunteers provided in-person assistance with jobs and training, dental work, substance use disorders and other necessary life skills, Harris said.
“Help them get connections, hold their hand through it,” she said.
Amid the challenges of 2020, that outreach continued, albeit differently, Harris said.
“Yes and no because two of the ladies who work for social services are behind the scenes doing things nobody knows about,” she said, adding, “If you can fill a need, fill it.”
Want to volunteer in the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter kitchen? Churches and individuals can sign up for a specific time and date at Carecalendar.org Calendar ID: 200420 ID and Security Code: 5365. For information, message Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter on Facebook. Send contributions to: Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter 1100 N. Main St. P.O. Box 1262 Culpeper, Va. 22701. Donations of single-serve meal items like mac-n-cheese and Chef Boy-R-Dee are always needed.
