Approximately 40 packs of cigarettes, two bottles of Jack Daniels and five pocket knives were reported missing last week from a former country store in northern Fauquier.
Currently unoccupied, the old Lunsford Store off of U.S. Route 29 near Vint Hill was broken into overnight on Thursday, July 30, according to a release on Wednesday from Fauquier Sheriff Robert Mosier.
Authorities responded to the scene on the morning of Monday, Aug. 3 after the property owner reported the back door of the building was removed from its hinges and the wooden door pushed in.
The property owner also reported the missing items. A canvass of area businesses revealed no other burglaries. There are no suspects at this time. This incident remains under investigation, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
