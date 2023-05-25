Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A nearly century-old bridge over the South Anna River in Louisa County closed to traffic on Wednesday after a regular inspection revealed significant deterioration to one of the beams that support the deck.

The damage makes the Route 695 (Hamilton Road) structure unsafe to carry traffic, according to a release Tuesday from Virginia Dept. of Transportation.

The steel beam, timber deck bridge built in 1929 was posted for a five-ton weight limit prior to its closure. Traffic should use alternate routes around the bridge while VDOT establishes a signed detour route that avoids all reduced-weight structures, the release stated.

Engineers are developing a plan to repair the bridge beam, but the extent of necessary repairs, the cost or the time to complete them is not known. Even after repairs, the bridge will be posted for a severely reduced weight limit, according to VDOT. Approximately 58 vehicles cross the bridge each day, according to the most recent traffic counts.

VDOT said it has an aggressive bridge inspection and safety program that goes beyond federal requirements.