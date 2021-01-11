Citing "credible threats," park service closes Washington Monument until after inauguration

Park service closes Washington Monument until after inauguration

Citing “credible threats” to visitors and park resources following the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol, the National Park Service closed the Washington Monument on Monday, Jan. 11 through Jan. 24 – four days after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Groups involved in the riots “continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” according to a park news release.

These temporary closures may be extended if the conditions persist. The National Park Service will reopen areas as it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present, according to the release.

—From staff reports