City man pulled from Rappahannock on Sunday remains in critical condition

A city man remains hospitalized following an incident in the Rappahannock River over the weekend.
On Monday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported a 22-year-old city resident, who did not know how to swim, entered the river at the 300 block of Riverside Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday and disappeared below the surface.
Authorities said a friend of the victim witnessed the incident and repeatedly dove for about 10 minutes under the water and eventually located him. First responders administered CPR on the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital. He remains there as of Tuesday afternoon, in intensive care.
Since 1985, more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock River.
“It’s not like other rivers in the area. It’s got tides, it’s brackish, it has rapids,” Joe Young, a Fredericksburg police officer who serves as the city watershed manager, said last fall. “It’s smooth on top, but at the bottom, it’s moving three times faster than it is on the surface.”
Last September, Hasnain Ghafoor, a 15-year-old Northern Virginia boy, died on the Rappahannock and officials said the teen was not wearing a personal flotation device. His body, eventually located near the Chatham Bridge, was missing for several days. A week earlier, 40-year-old Brandon Childs went missing while kayaking. After his body was located, authorities determined he was not wearing a personal flotation device.
River experts advise people heading for the river to check river condition sources before entering the water, such as the NOAA or waterdata.usgs.gov websites. Visual markers showing the height of the river are also positioned on color-coded gauges at Kelly’s Ford, Ely’s Ford, Hunting Run, Mott’s Landing and at the popular river access point near Normandy Village.
