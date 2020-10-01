City shooting suspect released on bond after initial denial

A teenager accused of shooting a young Fredericksburg man earlier this year has been released on bond.

Ricardo D. Torres, 18, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms offenses in connection with the shooting of 21-year-old Terrence Garner on July 11 at the Valor Apartment complex off Fall Hill Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Torres, who was denied bond in August, was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court. That hearing was delayed because the city commonwealth's attorney's office had to withdraw from the case because of a recently discovered conflict. Commonwealth's Attorney LaBravia Jenkins would not explain the conflict.

A prosecutor with the Prince William Commonwealth's Attorney is taking over the case, and defense attorney Eugene Frost argued this week in Fredericksburg Circuit Court that Torres should not continue to be held without bond because of delays he had no control over.

Frost in August called Torres a "good kid in an unfortunate situation." He said his client was acting in self-defense when the incident took place July 11.