Ever wonder if Culpeper matters to the nation’s Civil War historians, writ large? Well, wonder no more. It does, as is plain in the recent visit by the editors of ‘Civil War Times’ to the county’s Brandy Station battlefield. Magazine editor Dana Shoaf and HistoryNet photography editor Melissa Hacker Winn toured several sites on the June 1863 cavalry field with local historian Clark B. Hall, and streamed their Facebook Live interviews with Hall from Buford’s Knoll, Fleetwood Hill, St. James Church and Farley. Shoaf and Winn said the well-preserved battlefield holds great untapped potential, offering tons of human-interest stories with which too few Americans are well-acquainted.
Civil War Times tours Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Rescue crews reached the hiker, a male in his 20s, almost an hour after they were summoned to the mountain. He was helicoptered to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of a white Ford Mustang swerved off the roadway and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder, police said.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old county boy who died earlier this month with a large amount of THC…
Friday night commencement in Cyclone Stadium will draw anticipated crowd of about 2,000 to celebrate Class of 2022.
It took a little bit of patience, but Eastern View High School’s class of 2022 finally reached the finish line late Friday night.
The family of a woman who died by suicide in the back of a police cruiser during a mental health episode in 2020 has filed a $20 million lawsu…
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Two women are missing after a group of 12 people went over a dam in the James River.
She smeared friend's blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
11-year-old Miah Cerrillo shares chilling details of the events inside her fourth-grade classroom where a shooter killed her teachers and friends.