Civil War Times tours Culpeper

Civil War Times tours Brandy Station battlefield 1

HistoryNet photography editor Melissa Hacker Winn records Civil War Times magazine editor Dana Shoaf’s conversation with Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall (left) at St. James Church’s site on the Brandy Station battlefield.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Ever wonder if Culpeper matters to the nation’s Civil War historians, writ large? Well, wonder no more. It does, as is plain in the recent visit by the editors of ‘Civil War Times’ to the county’s Brandy Station battlefield. Magazine editor Dana Shoaf and HistoryNet photography editor Melissa Hacker Winn toured several sites on the June 1863 cavalry field with local historian Clark B. Hall, and streamed their Facebook Live interviews with Hall from Buford’s Knoll, Fleetwood Hill, St. James Church and Farley. Shoaf and Winn said the well-preserved battlefield holds great untapped potential, offering tons of human-interest stories with which too few Americans are well-acquainted.

