CLARK B. HALL: Iconic Civil War images: a Culpeper comparison, August 1862-April 2021

Echoes of the past are evident in Culpeper’s every-day scenery, despite the passage of more than a century-and-a-half. We are especially reminded of that truth after the recent clearage of trees next to the town’s downtown train depot.
To demonstrate this idea, a “then-and-now” photo comparison will follow. But first, some historical context is offered.
Railroad a key artery
In late July 1862, Culpeper County citizens encountered the hard realization that there was a heavy price to pay for the “transportation convenience” of having the Piedmont’s only north-south railroad coursing through the countryside.
In 1854, seven years before the Civil War, the Orange and Alexandria Railroad was constructed, almost straight as a gunshot, directly through the agricultural and business sectors of Culpeper’s heartland.
This rolling cartage reality, conceived in peacetime, by peaceful folk, ironically ensured the war would inexorably overwhelm Culpeper. This became especially apparent in the summer of 1862, as Union commanders conceived of aggressive plans to invade Virginia south of the Rappahannock.
Civil War armies, both sides, received vital military supplies and provisions via key railroad arteries that had previously served as an economic lifeline for the people of Culpeper. In its transformation to serve the war effort, steaming locomotives would soon be pulling stocked boxcars from Manassas Junction down toward central Virginia.
But first, out in front of the rumbling trains, the “Army of Virginia,” 50,000 soldiers (a number roughly equal to the entire population of Culpeper County today), advanced across the Rappahannock in late July, centered at Rappahannock Station (Remington).
This was the first invading force to occupy Culpeper County—the first of many, to come, thereafter.
Photographers follow
Trailing Federal troops came photographers in camera wagons, most of them commercial independents, seeking to capitalize on dramatic scenes about to unfold on Culpeper’s former rich croplands. And “unfold,” they surely did.
Northern Civil War photographers were highly entrepreneurial and intensely competitive in pursuing their craft, and on any occasion a Union army traveled “to the front,” the photographers followed, taking pictures before bodies were buried, or tents pitched.
And it is a fact that Culpeper County, Virginia, became the single most photographed county in the entire country during the entire Civil War.
Consider this: Gen. John Pope’s Army of Virginia spent a month in Culpeper between July and August 1862. Gen. George Meade’s Army of the Potomac spent a month in Culpeper between September and October 1863, and then again from November 1863 to May 1864.
And so, as it evolved, focused photographers enjoyed nine months of “opportunity” to journey to Culpeper and capture images at their leisure. And they ended up taking hundreds and hundreds of photographs.
Facilitated by army policies allowing photographers, sketch artists, and reporters open access to soldiers in camp, the top image artists of the day visited Culpeper.
Photographers Matthew Brady, Alexander Gardner, Timothy O’Sullivan, Capt. Andrew Russell and sketch artists Alfred Waud of Harper’s Weekly and Edwin Forbes of Leslie’s Illustrated spent months upon months in Culpeper, crafting pictures of soldiers in the field.
Images captured
Following the Battle of Cedar Mountain on August 9, 1862, defeated Union forces consolidated their soldiers around the village of Culpeper Court House, as it was then known.
Fresh from taking photographs of Union burial parties and graves at Cedar Mountain, photographers shifted into the hamlet and captured several pictures around the Court House, and on West Davis Street.
They then moved down to the railroad depot and took more pictures, including two of the most iconic Civil War images to emerge from the war.
Many of those familiar with Civil War history have seen two widely published photos of the town taken by Civil War photographer Timothy O’Sullivan and his hard-working crew—one of Culpeper from a distance, with Union tents evident; and another of Culpeper’s depot, and the now-gone Waverly Hotel.
Image 1: Union tents in Culpeper
The first image was taken from the slopes of today’s Culpeper National Cemetery, in mid-August 1862.
The view is northwest. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is on the right, its graceful steeple a prominent landmark, with Culpeper Baptist Church (then) in the center (now Gospel Tabernacle) and the Court House at the far left, later rebuilt, a block west.
The army tents pitched here were affiliated with headquarters elements of the Army of Virginia. Note the small creek, situated in the middle ground and the road, in the viewer’s immediate front.
A comparable photograph, published today with the 1862 image, was taken a recently from the same general perspective.
Several of these same buildings still stand today, with the most easily recognizable being that of St. Stephen’s Church, with its still-prominent steeple. The current rail depot is observed in about the same place. Note the small creek, in the middle ground, and today’s cemetery road.
Image 2: Culpeper Depot, Waverly Hotel
In the 1862 photograph, the rail depot is seen on the far right and the Waverly Hotel, across the tracks, now gone. Pay particular attention to the substantial residential community then occupying the grounds of today’s National Cemetery.
A comparable photograph, taken in recent days, reveals a similar view, with notable differences. The rail depot is observed on the far right and a few of the structures on the right still stand, although somewhat modified. The rail siding seen to the right no longer exists.
Note a soldier’s laundry is drying out on the right fence, in the historic photo. None of the homes and buildings on the left (east) exist today.
Serene and undisturbed
The recent tree and ground clearing has fortuitously opened up a superbly poignant and sacred vista that has been long denied to Culpeper’s citizens.
However, this also introduces a final, critical observation.
Our Culpeper National Cemetery is one of the most beautiful and quietly serene military burial grounds in our nation. Its magnificent poignance is directly facilitated simply because the National Cemetery has been concealed, and as such, remote in its present historical setting.
And as one today enters this sacred burial ground—including hundreds and hundreds killed in the Civil War on Culpeper battlefields—the warm feeling descends upon us this is indeed a special place where we are able to peacefully commune with our noble dead.
Now that the view has been opened to this hidden treasure, it is our responsibility to recognize the respectful reverence and peaceful quiet necessary for its proper care.
