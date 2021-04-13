CLARK B. HALL: Iconic Civil War images: a Culpeper comparison, August 1862-April 2021

A comparable photograph, taken in recent days, reveals a similar view, with notable differences. The rail depot is observed on the far right and a few of the structures on the right still stand, although somewhat modified. The rail siding seen to the right no longer exists.

Note a soldier’s laundry is drying out on the right fence, in the historic photo. None of the homes and buildings on the left (east) exist today.

Serene and undisturbed

The recent tree and ground clearing has fortuitously opened up a superbly poignant and sacred vista that has been long denied to Culpeper’s citizens.

However, this also introduces a final, critical observation.

Our Culpeper National Cemetery is one of the most beautiful and quietly serene military burial grounds in our nation. Its magnificent poignance is directly facilitated simply because the National Cemetery has been concealed, and as such, remote in its present historical setting.

And as one today enters this sacred burial ground—including hundreds and hundreds killed in the Civil War on Culpeper battlefields—the warm feeling descends upon us this is indeed a special place where we are able to peacefully commune with our noble dead.

Now that the view has been opened to this hidden treasure, it is our responsibility to recognize the respectful reverence and peaceful quiet necessary for its proper care.

Civil War historian Clark B. Hall, a Star-Exponent columnist since 2006, lives in Culpeper County.