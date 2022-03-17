CLARK B. HALL: Irish Brigade celebrated St. Patrick's Day in Stevensburg

DURING the winter encampment of the Army of the Potomac, some 120,000 soldiers camped in Culpeper County for five months from Dec. 6, 1863, to May 4, 1864.

The army’s 1st Corps took over the hamlet of Culpeper, its 3rd Corps camped at Fleetwood Hill and Brandy Station, its 5th Corps built their huts on both sides of the river at Rappahannock Station (Remington), its 6th Corps headquartered at Farley and Welford’s Ford, and its 2nd Corps occupied the plains and summits around Stevensburg. The army’s 1st Cavalry Division took headquarters in Culpeper, the 2nd Cavalry Division in Warrenton and the 3rd Cavalry Division camped just south of Stevensburg.

The Union’s hard-fighting Irish Brigade, the most famous brigade in the whole Federal army, camped on the slopes and at the western base of Hansbrough’s Ridge, which overlooks Mountain Run and the hamlet of Stevensburg.

Comprised of thousands of veteran Irish soldiers, this storied brigade included Sons of Erin from Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. Its commanders were distinguished Irish officers. Other troops in the Northern army looked upon the Irish Brigade with admiration and respect, especially considering its valuable service rendered in the battles of Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg.

“The men of the Irish Brigade and their chaplain, Father Corby, helped change the perception of Americans about the Irish,” Civil War historian Andy Hall writes. “... It was how well the Irish performed their duties as soldiers that got the attention of the (non-Irish) American officers. The Irish as a unit were fearless in battle.

“They did what they were told even in the face of insurmountable odds, such as at Fredericksburg. The soldiers closest to the Confederate lines at the end of that dreadful battle wore the green sprig of boxwood in their kepis—reminders of the green of Ireland that Gen. Meagher had asked them to wear as they marched off to the strains of the Garryowen.”

The Irish Brigade’s five regiments were served by five chaplains. Easily the best-known chaplain in the army was Father William Corby of the 88th New York Infantry. During the Battle of Gettysburg, Corby stepped atop a boulder to be better seen, held out his right arm, and gave general absolution to the brigade.

This famous incident emerged as the theme of a painting, “Absolution under Fire,” by Paul Wood. A statue of Father Corby, his right hand raised in the gesture of blessing, stands today on the Gettysburg battlefield at the spot whereupon his blessing took place.

After the war, Corby served twice as the president of Notre Dame University. Today, Fighting Irish athletic teams take their name from his memorable days as the chaplain of the fighting Irish Brigade.

Corby authored an outstanding book, “Memoirs of Chaplin Life,” and in this fine work, he discusses the Irish Brigade’s service at Stevensburg.

On St. Patrick’s Day—March 17, 1864—upon the plains west of Stevensburg, the Irish Brigade hosted thousands of soldiers in a “day of amusements … when deputations … thronged to witness the various sports of the day.”

This beautiful day in front of Clover Hill, the historic house where cavalry officer George Armstrong Custer honeymooned with Elizabeth Bacon Custer in early 1864, was inaugurated with a “grand Mass” by all of the Irish Brigade’s chaplains. Afterwards, “a loose rein was given to pleasure and the fun was both fast and furious.”

An onlooker reported that “a large stand was erected for the judges and ladies … and the sports commenced … First was a hurdle race, on a mile track, with four ditches, and three hurdles to leap. Then came a flat race … and a mule race, and the day wound up with a general jollification!”

But soon thereafter, on May 4, 1864, the Irish Brigade left Culpeper County behind as its men trudged off to Germanna Ford and the Battle of the Wilderness, just beyond.

As for me, the son of a beautiful, auburn-haired Irish woman, I never pass Clover Hill that I do not envision the Irish Brigade soldiers racing their spirited horses on St. Patrick’s Day 1864—157 years ago, today.

