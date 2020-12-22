CLARK B. HALL: Union army stamped its heel upon Culpeper

“Now is the winter of our discontent”
—Richard III
EDITOR’S NOTE: America’s COVID-19 death rate has skyrocketed since Thanksgiving, and disease experts say we’re in for a hard winter. But the nation has surmounted tough times before, just as Culpeper County did in the Civil War winter of 1863-64.
In December 1863, three years of what Shakespeare would call a “grim-visaged war” had already devastated Culpeper.
But matters were about to get a whole lot worse for the county’s war-weary residents hunkered down between the Rappahhanock and Rapidan rivers.
Before the Civil War concluded, two dynamics collided head-on in Culpeper County, and one reality triumphed over the other, 157 years past.
First, the 1860 census reflected that about 12,000 folks lived in Culpeper County. More than half were enslaved. Second, four years of war made Culpeper the most fought over, marched-upon and camped-upon county in the entire nation.
Culpeper was geographical ground zero for the inauguration of more major Civil War campaigns than any county in the land. The Second Manassas, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, Bristoe Station, Mine Run and Overland campaigns all began in Culpeper.
Plus, significant battles occurred in Culpeper at Cedar Mountain, Beverly’s Ford, Freeman’s Ford, Kelly’s Ford, Brandy Station, Raccoon Ford, Rappahannock Station and Morton’s Ford.
From 1862 to 1864, blue and gray armies repeatedly fought over the county while “they chased each other like clouds in a stormy sky,” poet Walt Whitman observed while visiting Culpeper.
After 1863’s Mine Run Campaign in Orange County, the Federals’ Army of the Potomac—about 100,000 soldiers—returned to Culpeper County in December and began a winter encampment levied directly upon Culpeper’s landscape.
For more than five months, this lodgment was the single most sustained, calamitous and destructive military occupation of any county in our country during the Civil War.
In Culpeper Court House, the army’s 1st Corps and the 1st Cavalry Division planted their headquarters flags. More than 20,000 soldiers overwhelmed the tiny village. The 2nd Corps and the 3rd Cavalry Division encamped at Stevensburg, Hansbrough’s Ridge, Mount Dumpling and Stony Point.
The 3rd Corps built stout huts on Fleetwood Hill and surrounding farms. The 5th Corps sprawled out at Rappahannock Station. The 6th Corps ensconced at Wellford’s Ford on the Hazel River. Signal Corps flags waved from atop Pony Mountain, while Army headquarters spread out on a northern spur of Fleetwood Hill. The army’s central supply depot unfolded at Brandy Station.
In the entire county, there was scarcely a single yard of dirt not covered by a tent, a hut, a campfire, a soldier or an artillery piece.
Noting that Culpeper “had been so much gone over by both armies that nothing was left,” one Federal officer wrote: “The Palatinate, during the wars of Louis XIV, could scarcely have looked so desolate as this country. The houses that have not actually burnt usually look almost worse than those that have, so dreary are they ... Hundreds of acres of stumps show where once good timber stood, and the arable fields are now covered with weeds and blackberry vines.”
Another officer spoke of the “dreary wastes of the Culpeper plains.”
“The ceaseless tramping of men, horses and wagons ... had pulverized the soil into dust, and rendered the landscape so desolate and barren that it hardly seemed possible sun and rain would ever again be able to make a flower bloom or a plant grow,” he said.
Another wrote, “The county is dreary with dead horses, butchers’ offal, and the most stupendous flocks of crows.”
A private added, “The country around Culpeper is desolate. No people—no crops. The country is more like a graveyard than anything else.”
Still, depredations continued against the dwindling number of local citizens.
The Union provost marshal, Gen. Marsena Patrick, complained that the army “robbed every citizen of his forage and subsistence ... and they have burned houses, barns, outhouses and meat houses.” Patrick bitterly complained to the army’s top general that Federal soldiers committed “all sorts of depredations and vandalism.”
But a New York army chaplain justified the despoilation. “We are so far into the heart of secessia now that we don’t try to restrain the men much, but let them forage to their heart’s content,” he wrote.
A corps commander encouraged his men’s depredations, asserting that Culpeper citizens—as sworn enemies—were “entitled to no consideration.”
By Christmas, the county soon resembled “a glimpse into black hell,” as one evicted citizen wrote.
Swallowing their pride, some starving Culpeper families choked down the sporadic handouts offered by the loathed foe.
One Federal general summed up his dilemma: “I do not allow these people to go out of the town limits … as being rabid rebel females, they give the enemy information. Something must be given them to eat, though.”
Compassion toward Culpeper was again revealed when a general officer wrote: “I desire to ... call the attention of the commanding general to the extreme destitution of the inhabitants ... which if not promptly relieved, must result in the most intense suffering...”
He added, “It is scarcely necessary to describe ... the full extent of this destitution ... than the rigorous extremity to which a community ... unfortunately situated between ... two hostile armies... and at all times robbed and plundered by stragglers of both armies, must, in the course of three years of warfare, be reduced.”
Gen. James Rice urged that no matter the loyalty of Culpeper’s citizens, the army must be allowed to feed them. For the most part, his appeal fell on deaf ears. Culpeper continued to starve.
And what happened to the Culpeper people in bondage? In a word, most formerly enslaved folks vanished, starting in 1862 when the first Federal army entered Culpeper. Fleeing across the Rappahannock, individuals and families sought precious freedom safely behind Union lines. By May 1864, very few African Americans remained in Culpeper, except those who worked for the Union army, mostly as paid railroad employees.
It is hard to pin down exactly how many white people remained until May. Even though a Federal soldier’s estimate “that no more than eighty people now inhabit the county” was off the mark, there is not much doubt only a few hundred citizens remained north of the Rapidan.
Where did they go? To try to get away from constant war, most folks packed up a few belongings and headed to more peaceful venues—mostly southern and southwestern Virginia.
On May 5, 1864, the Army of the Potomac departed Culpeper forever. It took decades for the county to recover from the savage conflict.
To complement this text, I've attached five images. The December 1863 lithograph of a Pennsylvania regiment’s home at Auburn is a scene replicated throughout Culpeper County as hundreds of Union regiments built camps to house 100,000-plus soldiers that winter.
A favorite of mine is a stark wartime photograph of tree stumps, a lone tree and a Union camp, given to me by the late Brian Pohanka, a historian and dear friend. It was taken near Sunbright, an antebellum home occupied by Gen. Joseph Carr, a division commander in the Union army’s Third Corps. A developer burned down the house, which stood just south of U.S. 29, in 1989.
Terrible as it was for Culpeper’s people, that winter of 1864 allowed the Union army to rest, refit and train for the spring campaign to come. That spring, Ulysses S. Grant came east to Culpeper, met with army commander George Gordon Meade near Fleetwood Hill, and devised his multi-theater strategy to vanquish the Confederate armies.
What occurred in Culpeper that winter enabled the Army of the Potomac to put Robert E. Lee on the defensive, inaugurated Grant’s Overland Campaign, and ultimately resulted in Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House. With victory, 4 million formerly enslaved Americans gained their freedom.
As the final illustration with this column, I include “The Sanctuary,” by battlefield artist Edwin Forbes, who visited and drew Culpeper that winter.
Few images in Civil War art were as poignantly depicted. He sketched an African American family reaching freedom behind Union lines, with the mother lifting her arms skyward. I believe it was drawn in Culpeper County.
It was Forbes’ final, great statement. Through all the unbelievable waste and carnage of the Civil War, he seems to be saying, “This is what we fought for.”
Civil War historian Clark B. Hall,
a Star-Exponent columnist since 2006, lives in Culpeper County.