CLARK B. HALL: Union army stamped its heel upon Culpeper

He added, “It is scarcely necessary to describe ... the full extent of this destitution ... than the rigorous extremity to which a community ... unfortunately situated between ... two hostile armies... and at all times robbed and plundered by stragglers of both armies, must, in the course of three years of warfare, be reduced.”

Gen. James Rice urged that no matter the loyalty of Culpeper’s citizens, the army must be allowed to feed them. For the most part, his appeal fell on deaf ears. Culpeper continued to starve.

And what happened to the Culpeper people in bondage? In a word, most formerly enslaved folks vanished, starting in 1862 when the first Federal army entered Culpeper. Fleeing across the Rappahannock, individuals and families sought precious freedom safely behind Union lines. By May 1864, very few African Americans remained in Culpeper, except those who worked for the Union army, mostly as paid railroad employees.

It is hard to pin down exactly how many white people remained until May. Even though a Federal soldier’s estimate “that no more than eighty people now inhabit the county” was off the mark, there is not much doubt only a few hundred citizens remained north of the Rapidan.