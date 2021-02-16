CLARK B. HALL: United States Colored Troops arrive in Culpeper—and change history

Just imagine the scene.
Thousands of Black men—most of them formerly enslaved and including dozens who escaped from bondage in Culpeper and other Central Virginia counties, including Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and Louisa—packing up to depart for the theatre of war in Virginia.
Issued muskets and rigorously trained, these confident volunteers did not wait long for their anticipated orders. But first, these United States Colored Troops had to pay a visit to the man who had freed millions of their people and authorized their enlistment as U.S. soldiers.
Passing through Washington on the way south from Maryland, these men of the Army of the Potomac’s 9th Corps paraded on 14th Street past President Abraham Lincoln, who stood on a balcony of downtown’s Willard Hotel.
As the USCTs passed in review, the proud soldiers—marching for the first time with the American flag—cheered boldly as Lincoln doffed his stovetop hat in a salute to the nation’s newest warriors. (About a fourth of these men saluting their president did not survive the war.)
Now, this is where it gets interesting.
On May 4, 1864, the Union’s Army of The Potomac—120,000 soldiers—left Culpeper to march for Germanna Ford and the Rapidan River, inaugurating Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. Brig. Gen. Edward Ferrero’s division of 3,100 USCTs proceeded south from Manassas Junction with the rest of the army’s 9th Corps. The men marched 12 miles to Catlett’s Station, where they camped the night of May 4.
On the morning of May 5, the division trekked 18 miles south to Kelly’s Ford, where it crossed the Rappahannock River at 2 p.m. over pontoon bridges constructed by army engineers. This physical linkage between white Federal soldiers and United States Colored Troops is a matter of substantial significance in American history. It marked the first time in the war that a strategically direct connection had been secured between white and Black troops.
This game-changing event took place at Kelly’s Ford in Culpeper County, Virginia.
On the night of May 5, most of Ferrero’s 4th Division camped at Mountain Run, near Paoli’s Mill. But another distinctive event involving the USCTs took place the same day, at Brandy Station four miles north of Paoli’s Mill.
During its five-month winter encampment, the Army of the Potomac’s enormous logistics depot at Brandy Station supplied the whole force, spread out across Culpeper County. On May 4, as the Federals hurriedly departed Culpeper, supply wagons were still being loaded at the Brandy railroad depot. Confederate cavalry immediately advanced into Culpeper from Orange County and threatened the supply trains trailing the infantry.
Officers dispatched one of Ferrero’s regiments to Brandy Station on May 5 to guard those vital wagon trains as they packed up and headed for the Rapidan. The unit receiving this important assignment was the 39th USCT Regiment.
Organized in Baltimore in March 1864, the 39th USCT was ably commanded by Col. Ozora P. Stearns, a pre-war Minnesota lawyer and prosecutor.
On the afternoon of May 5, an unidentified Northern photographer took a picture labeled as “near Brandy Station O&A 1864 Staff 39th Colored Infantry.”
Well, if this photographer knew he was capturing the rarest of all images ever taken in Culpeper County, he did not otherwise mark its significance. (He took two pictures; only one survives.)
Noel G. Harrison, a peerless historian in Fredericksburg (whom I have known for more than 30 years) had this to say regarding the extraordinary image: “(T)his is likely the earliest known photograph of United States Colored Troops in the field in northern Virginia.” And I stoutly concur.
With the courtesy of Yale University (which owns the photo), we observe in this priceless image at least five African American soldiers standing behind their white officers. Note the on-duty sentry on the far left with his musket, standing at rigid attention. Two of the other soldiers, aware pictures are being taken, place flat hands over their jackets, Napoleon-style. Tents are set up behind the soldiers, but will soon be folded as the 39th USCT departs Brandy Station, behind the mule-drawn wagons on May 6.
Hundreds of photographs were certainly taken in Culpeper during the Civil War and I retain most of them, but there is no other Culpeper picture approaching the rarity of this one. Why so?
Just think about it. This unique image captures the first (and last) visit of African Americans soldiers to Culpeper County, and a stopover wherein they were assigned critical, isolated and risky duty supporting Grant’s and George Gordon Meade’s Army of the Potomac as it entered the Wilderness.
Military commanders, then and now, recognize the axiom that any army on the move must guard and protect its rear as securely as its lead elements.
Normally, this weighty job belongs to an army’s mounted cavalry arm. But in this case, no Federal troopers guarded the rear; they led the infantry’s advance across the Rapidan River.
No, Ferrero’s 3,100 USCT soldiers cleanly brought up the rear. And on the evening of May 6, they relieved troops at Germanna Ford.
Crossing Germanna’s Ford on May 6, Ferrero’s division was soon hotly engaged in battle. Their pleased commander asserted, “I ordered the colored regiments to advance on the enemy, which they did, and drove the enemy in perfect rout.”
This combat in Spotsylvania County at the Alrich Farm was the first involving USCTs any place in Virginia, as Noel Harrison has chronicled.
(After the Overland Campaign, Harrison noted, the 39th USCT saw fighting at its fiercest at Petersburg’s Battle of Crater on July 30, 1864. The regiment sustained at least 154 casualties. One of its comrades, Decatur Dorsey, “Planted his colors on the Confederate works in advance of his regiment.” When it was “driven back to the Union works, he carried the colors there and bravely rallied the men,” for which he received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest recognition for valor in wartime.)
With the Northern war machine augmented by such courageous United States Colored Troops, the Civil War would be over in less than a year.
Remember: The Union forces’ threshold linkage happened on May 5, 1864, in Culpeper County, Virginia.
Civil War historian Clark B. Hall, a Star-Exponent columnist since 2006, lives in Culpeper County. Virginia historian Zann Nelson contributed to this column.