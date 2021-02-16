CLARK B. HALL: United States Colored Troops arrive in Culpeper—and change history

Just think about it. This unique image captures the first (and last) visit of African Americans soldiers to Culpeper County, and a stopover wherein they were assigned critical, isolated and risky duty supporting Grant’s and George Gordon Meade’s Army of the Potomac as it entered the Wilderness.

Military commanders, then and now, recognize the axiom that any army on the move must guard and protect its rear as securely as its lead elements.

Normally, this weighty job belongs to an army’s mounted cavalry arm. But in this case, no Federal troopers guarded the rear; they led the infantry’s advance across the Rapidan River.

No, Ferrero’s 3,100 USCT soldiers cleanly brought up the rear. And on the evening of May 6, they relieved troops at Germanna Ford.

Crossing Germanna’s Ford on May 6, Ferrero’s division was soon hotly engaged in battle. Their pleased commander asserted, “I ordered the colored regiments to advance on the enemy, which they did, and drove the enemy in perfect rout.”

This combat in Spotsylvania County at the Alrich Farm was the first involving USCTs any place in Virginia, as Noel Harrison has chronicled.