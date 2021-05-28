Class of 2021 graduates from Eastern View

Despite being delayed by thunderstorms, Eastern View High School's class of 2021 fulfilled education's rite of passage Friday night in a ceremony held at the Cyclones' football stadium.
Beginning at about 8:15 p.m.—a little more than an hour past the event's originally scheduled time—it ended at 10:30 p.m. with a crowd-pleasing fireworks show.
Though a steady drizzle set in at 9 p.m., spirits weren't dampened by the wet weather—attendees donned ponchos and opened umbrellas, smiling and laughing, celebrating the close of this unusual COVID-19 school year.
Look for a complete report and a gallery of photos on this resilient class of young people at Eastern View, online Saturday at starexponent.com and in the Sunday print edition.