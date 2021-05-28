 Skip to main content
Class of 2021 graduates from Eastern View
Class of 2021 graduates from Eastern View

Despite being delayed by thunderstorms, Eastern View High School's class of 2021 fulfilled education's rite of passage Friday night in a ceremony held at the Cyclones' football stadium.

Beginning at about 8:15 p.m.—a little more than an hour past the event's originally scheduled time—it ended at 10:30 p.m. with a crowd-pleasing fireworks show.

Though a steady drizzle set in at 9 p.m., spirits weren't dampened by the wet weather—attendees donned ponchos and opened umbrellas, smiling and laughing, celebrating the close of this unusual COVID-19 school year.

Look for a complete report and a gallery of photos on this resilient class of young people at Eastern View, online Saturday at starexponent.com and in the Sunday print edition.

