Classic cars and antique airplanes delight Culpeper crowd

Visitors take photos Sunday on the wing of the Capital Wing's TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the largest, heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII. The Warbird Showcase and Car Show drew hundreds to Culpeper Regional Airport.
Capital Wing crew prepare the TBM Avenger for its first Warbird Ride flight of the day on Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport.
Capital Wing member Lee Fox, in the rear cockpit, taxis out for take-off with a Warbird Ride passenger of the Stearman bi-plane on Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport.
The queen of the Capital Wing fleet, "Doris Mae," with pilot Rob Krieg flying two passengers in the TBM Avenger, the same type of aircraft flown by president George H. W. Bush.
A 1941 Jeep Willys is on display Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport during the Warbird Showcase and Car Show.
A collage of license plate pieces spells out "1941 Willys MB" for its namesake Jeep at the Culpeper Regional Airport during a Capital Wing event held there on Sunday.
Dustin Good of Gainesville showed his aqua 1969 Chevy truck in the Warbird Showcase and Car Show Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport.
A 1934 Ford Coupe owned by Bob Reiman of Amissville impresses the crowd Sunday during the Capital Wing's Warbird Showcase and Car Show.
A view from behind Grant Schibilia of Barboursville's 1934 Ford Vicky at the Capital Wing's Warbird Showcase and Car Show on Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport.
A 1972 Widebody Pantera owned by Dan Widhalm of Bealeton glimmers in the sunshine during Sunday's Warbird Showcase and Car Show at Culpeper Regional Airport.
The Capital Wing’s Warbird Showcase and Car Show was well attended and a clear crowd-pleaser Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport, with 95 cars registered for the event.
The Capital Wing’s fourth such event since the pandemic began, all offered aircraft rides were successfully sold out. With all airshows cancelled due to COVID-19, revenue for the Wing has been dramatically reduced. The Warbird Rides have helped to cushion the impact.
The next Capital Wing event will be Saturday, Sept. 5 at Culpeper Regional Airport, where passengers will take bi-plane rides, and at Warrenton Airport Sept. 5 and 6, Arizona B-17 and Stinson L-5 rides will be given.
Two Capital Wing airplanes, the Stinson L-5 and TBM Avenger, will participate in the Arsenol of Democracy flyover of Washington, D.C. on Friday, Sept. 25.
