 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Classic cars and antique airplanes delight Culpeper crowd
0 comments
editor's pick featured

Classic cars and antique airplanes delight Culpeper crowd

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The Capital Wing’s Warbird Showcase and Car Show was well attended and a clear crowd-pleaser Sunday at Culpeper Regional Airport, with 95 cars registered for the event.

The Capital Wing’s fourth such event since the pandemic began, all offered aircraft rides were successfully sold out. With all airshows cancelled due to COVID-19, revenue for the Wing has been dramatically reduced. The Warbird Rides have helped to cushion the impact.

The next Capital Wing event will be Saturday, Sept. 5 at Culpeper Regional Airport, where passengers will take bi-plane rides, and at Warrenton Airport Sept. 5 and 6, Arizona B-17 and Stinson L-5 rides will be given.

Two Capital Wing airplanes, the Stinson L-5 and TBM Avenger, will participate in the Arsenol of Democracy flyover of Washington, D.C. on Friday, Sept. 25.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House warns Iowa could see dire rise in Covid-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News