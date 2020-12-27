CLEARY: Virginia lawmakers should consider victims of violence

Delegate Rob Bell, a Republican representing Virginia’s 58th Legislative District, has correctly cited mental health concerns as a priority for 2021, citing a reported “increase in need,” while Democrat Sally Hudson is seeking additional funds for public education. Delegate Bell’s intuition and priorities are absolutely correct.

While no one would argue that funding education is important, Virginia already spends over $11,000 per pupil annually. The issue is triage. Given the global pandemic, this is not the year to be adding to Americans’ tax bills by tacking on appropriations for education, especially when so much is being done in the home. Working with the current framework and budget, the legislature must concentrate on ensuring the safety of the commonwealth’s citizens through providing additional resources for survivors of violent crime.

Here in Culpeper, Services to Abused Families (SAFE) offers necessary services to survivors. From accompanying witnesses to court to offering a place for people to stay for an extended period of time, SAFE does important work. However, SAFE hardly receives enough funding to get by, and relies heavily on donations of time and services from community volunteers.