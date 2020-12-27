CLEARY: Virginia lawmakers should consider victims of violence

Although the Virginia State Legislature is meeting virtually for the 2021 session, many (myself included) hope that they can work together to pass some meaningful legislation.
Already part of Virginia law, you can see the effect that the 2020 session has had on the day-to-day functioning of our legal system. Under the new control of the Democrats, many mandatory minimums have gone by the wayside, prior convictions have become irrelevant, and felonies have turned to misdemeanors.
A lot of the bickering on both sides of the aisle in the legal justice realm involve hot-button issues like guns, drugs and immigration, all of which can significantly affect the conviction (and subsequent sentence) that people receive. However, in the midst of all of this bickering, the real victims here are survivors of crime, who seldom receive the attention they need from our local legislature.
In the most recent United States Senate Appropriations Bill, there is a suggested 40% cut to the Victims of Crime Act in addition to the 25% cut the prior year. In the upcoming session, it’s possible for the Virginia Legislature to increase the federal match for state victim compensation to 75%.
Assisting survivors of violent crime is crucial now more so than ever before. Even though reports of intimate partner violence have dropped, the threat is still there. Survivors are simply unable to reach the resources they so sorely need. And, with backlog in the court system and early release from jail significantly increased due to COVID-19, many offenders continue to prowl our community, totally unmonitored.
Delegate Rob Bell, a Republican representing Virginia’s 58th Legislative District, has correctly cited mental health concerns as a priority for 2021, citing a reported “increase in need,” while Democrat Sally Hudson is seeking additional funds for public education. Delegate Bell’s intuition and priorities are absolutely correct.
While no one would argue that funding education is important, Virginia already spends over $11,000 per pupil annually. The issue is triage. Given the global pandemic, this is not the year to be adding to Americans’ tax bills by tacking on appropriations for education, especially when so much is being done in the home. Working with the current framework and budget, the legislature must concentrate on ensuring the safety of the commonwealth’s citizens through providing additional resources for survivors of violent crime.
Here in Culpeper, Services to Abused Families (SAFE) offers necessary services to survivors. From accompanying witnesses to court to offering a place for people to stay for an extended period of time, SAFE does important work. However, SAFE hardly receives enough funding to get by, and relies heavily on donations of time and services from community volunteers.
Moreover, additional legislation this cycle could lighten the burden placed on survivors who must come and testify in court. In the past, the Virginia legislature has allowed children of violent crimes to testify via closed circuit television, so that they are not forced to be in the same room as their abuser. Similar legislation could be especially important this session, such as a bill which permits survivors who may not be able to physically come to court because of legitimate health concerns, or COVID-exposures, to be able to testify via Zoom.
Addressing the many facets of mental health—from intimate partner violence to individuals’ anxieties and struggles after months of quarantine—should be at the very top of the Virginia lawmaker’s priority list. Although this year’s session will be short, it’s time for our legislature to join the rest of America in learning how to be productive on Zoom.
Maggie Cleary, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Culpeper, is vice chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. All views expressed here are solely her own.