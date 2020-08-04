A water and sewer agreement between Culpeper County and the latest developers of the mini village at Clevengers Corner has been extended for another 20 years even as the long-imagined project appears to again be having trouble gaining traction.
The Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday unanimously granted the contract extension in support of greater economic surety for potential builders, that the estimated $300 million-dollar commercial and residential development will actualize in the under-served northern reaches of the county.
The Culpeper County Board unanimously extended the utility operating agreement until 2040 with current project developer Saadeh Financial LLC, owned by Emah Saadeh, of Woodbridge.
The extension builds on a 2005 original agreement with the Clevenger’s original developer, Centex Homes, that the developer will cover all costs for construction of water and sewer facilities to serve the neighborhood at Routes 229 and 211.
Water and sewer lines in the neighborhood approved as part of a controversial rezoning were constructed, but the rest of the neighborhood never got built due to the 2008 recession and housing crash. But in November, the project seemingly revived when the Board of Supervisors approved changes to per-home cash payments under the new developer, Mr. Saadeh.
He proposes to first build 15,000-square-feet of commercial (shops, restaurants, grocery store) prior to a first phase of 291 houses. A hotel in the development was also recently announced as part of another 108,000-square-feet of commercial would follow along with another 200 homes, per the latest plan.
Total cash proffers to the county as part of the reimagined Clevenger’s Village are $8.54 million—$2.7 million more than the original plan from 14 years ago. It also includes eight home lots to Habitat for Humanity and 70 acres for an elementary and middle school.
The water and sewer agreement ensuring the developer will cover utility plant costs was set to expire in 2025, an issue Saadeh told the board Tuesday was holding up project financing. He mentioned “a problem in marketing and financing the project right now.”
“We cannot cross the finish line to get multi-million-dollar financing for the development because we don’t have signed contracts for builders,” Saadeh said.
There are no signed contracts for builders, he added, because the builders want assurance that water and sewer will be available for homebuyers in the longer-term future. Without builders, the project can’t get financing, Saadeh said.
“It has brought us to a halt right now,” he said Tuesday. “The whole thing is sort of unravelling.”
The water and sewer agreement protects the county, Saadeh added, in the case, for example, that his company sells the property in five years “because we can’t move it;” the water and sewer connections and costs would be part of the deal for the new owner.
“Stay on board with us and help us move this project forward,” the developer implored the local board on Tuesday. “This project has an issue of sticking its head out and getting it chopped off.”
With every delay, Saadeh said, a black cloud follows.
“This is a viable project, come and join us,” he said.
Supervisor Jack Frazier said the water and sewer agreement needed to be extended. He said it doesn’t matter who the builder is, “the project needs to be developed.”
Supervisor Kathy Campbell asked who came up with the contract extension date of 2040. She said 20 years was a long time. County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis said the developer recommended the 15-year extension from the current 2025 expiration.
“I pray you will be happy with the outcome,” Saadeh said. “We’re committed to it.”
