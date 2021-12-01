Closed door town council appointment slated Thursday night in Culpeper, per usual

Culpeper Town Council is slated to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to select the town resident who should, effective immediately, fill a one-year council vacancy, a contested appointment for which 13 people have submitted letters of interest.
Some in town think the process for picking the appointee should be more open, though the law allows it to occur out of public view as it has mostly been recently—in executive session.
The Culpeper Town Council seat has been vacant since Oct. 27, when first-term Councilman Keith Brown resigned after sexual harassment comments were posted on Facebook targeting Councilwoman Jamie Clancey.
Conducting interviews to pick his replacement from the more than a dozen who applied, including four recent council candidates, has been advertised as a closed-session meeting.
State Code permits Town Council to meet in closed session for “Discussion, consideration, or interviews of prospective candidates for employment; assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body.”
In the past 20 years, the town has entered closed session three times to discuss appointments out of public view, according to a description from the town of how the process worked from 1999-2021. Interviews with prospective replacements were also closed.
A total of nine council vacancies occurred in that time, according to the town, including Brown. Some appointments were followed by election to the local governing body.
In the 2010 appointment of now Mayor-Elect Frank Reaves, he served five months before winning election to the seat in a November special election that year.
Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor similarly was appointed in 2014 and then was voted into office in a special election later that year.
Whoever is appointed Thursday night will also have to run in the November 2022 election if to remain on the nine-member council.
And early next year, council will convene again to fill Reaves’ unexpired term after winning the mayor’s race. Whoever is appointed to that seat will also have to run in the November election to remain on the council.
Town residents who applied to fill Brown’s vacancy are: Tanner Carlton, former councilman and Korean War veteran Russell E. “R.E.” Deane, John Doyle, Whitney Grespin, former council candidate Joseph D. “Dan” Jenkins, local pastor Erick Kalenga, David C. Lee, former chairman of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board Robert Legge, former Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO and council candidate Robert W. “Wes” Mayles, Jr., local businessman and electoral official Jeffery C. Mitchell, former councilman and council candidate Robert M. (Bobby) Ryan, council candidate James Frederick Sapp and council candidate Adrian D. Sledge, according to Town Clerk Kim Allen. Those listed as council candidates ran in the 11-way November election but were not chosen to fill the four empty seats.
Sapp, supported by outgoing councilman Jon Russell, feels the process should be open.
Not only that, but it should be based on recent election results decided by the townspeople. Sapp received 1,633 votes in November—the highest of the losing candidates since incumbent candidate Pranas Rimeikis recently resigned prior to his term ending Dec. 31. Rimeikis is not seeking an appointment. The former mayor received four more votes than Sapp, but did not submit a letter of interest.
Rimeikis commented receiving an appointment to council should not be like receiving a concession prize for losing an election.
Sapp disagrees.
“Why is the council not just appointing the next eligible vote-getter?” he stated Wednesday in a message. “This has been an opinion shared by both everyday people and professionals like doctors, lawyers, and even the dentist I just left.”
Russell wants the interview process open, and agrees Sapp should get the appointment.
“It’s one thing to protect conversations with lawyers about financial issues that could adversely affect taxpayers it’s quite another to protect discussions about appointments,” he said in a message Wednesday.
Russell added, “I am publicly endorsing Fred because he had the highest vote totals of those who applied. We are still in the election year. What the council does for the next appointment in January is anyone’s game.”
Russell, completing his second term on council, lost to Reaves 46 percent to 53 percent in November’s mayoral race.
Behind Sapp, Sledge had the next highest with 1,289 votes in November’s town council election followed by Mayles with 1,130 and Ryan just one vote behind, coming in last with 1,129 votes.
All four candidates are in the running for the appointment, along with the seven others. It will be up to council to base the selection on election results or their own preference as part of a standard practice that will likely stay out of view.
“The majority of those were closed session with the exception of July 11, 2010 which was open session,” said Town Clerk Kim Allen, asked about the past 20 years of council appointments. “The agenda on boarddocs for tomorrow’s meeting advises of a closed session; however, it is up to council as to how they will proceed.”
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Culpeper Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. Pick up Sunday’s Star-Exponent and online at starexponent.com for the results of Thursday’s appointment.
