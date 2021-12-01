Closed door town council appointment slated Thursday night in Culpeper, per usual

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sapp, supported by outgoing councilman Jon Russell, feels the process should be open.

Not only that, but it should be based on recent election results decided by the townspeople. Sapp received 1,633 votes in November—the highest of the losing candidates since incumbent candidate Pranas Rimeikis recently resigned prior to his term ending Dec. 31. Rimeikis is not seeking an appointment. The former mayor received four more votes than Sapp, but did not submit a letter of interest.

Rimeikis commented receiving an appointment to council should not be like receiving a concession prize for losing an election.

Sapp disagrees.

“Why is the council not just appointing the next eligible vote-getter?” he stated Wednesday in a message. “This has been an opinion shared by both everyday people and professionals like doctors, lawyers, and even the dentist I just left.”

Russell wants the interview process open, and agrees Sapp should get the appointment.

“It’s one thing to protect conversations with lawyers about financial issues that could adversely affect taxpayers it’s quite another to protect discussions about appointments,” he said in a message Wednesday.