Closed for months, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center reopens at 50 percent capacity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following a multi-month shutdown due to the pandemic, the historic Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center in Rixeyville has reopened at half capacity.

Physical distance and masks are required for all services and events with 50 percent attendance in the spacious Culpeper County facility, according to a news release on Wednesday from Interim Center Director Nan Butler Roberts.

Center operations and activities closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, she said. And for the first time in its 131 years of existence, the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Annual Session was cancelled. The local association of Black churches held its first event since the closure, an outdoor concert, at the end of August.

Though the state is no longer curtailing church gatherings of 250 or less, Wayland is limiting its capacity by choice at this time, Roberts said.