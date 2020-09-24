 Skip to main content
Closed for months, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center reopens at 50 percent capacity
Closed for months, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center reopens at 50 percent capacity

Wayland 2019

The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville is shown at the 2019 opening meeting for the 130th Annual Session. The pandemic cancelled the 131st session for the first time in the association’s history.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

Following a multi-month shutdown due to the pandemic, the historic Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center in Rixeyville has reopened at half capacity.

Physical distance and masks are required for all services and events with 50 percent attendance in the spacious Culpeper County facility, according to a news release on Wednesday from Interim Center Director Nan Butler Roberts.

Center operations and activities closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, she said. And for the first time in its 131 years of existence, the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Annual Session was cancelled. The local association of Black churches held its first event since the closure, an outdoor concert, at the end of August.

Though the state is no longer curtailing church gatherings of 250 or less, Wayland is limiting its capacity by choice at this time, Roberts said.

“As you know, COVID has hit hardest in African American and Hispanic communities,” she said. “Both populations have greater percentages of essential employees and front line workers. In the African American community, there is a greater percentage of pre-existing conditions causing susceptibility to COVID. In addition, in order to provide social distancing, particularly, for indoor events, we’re maintaining the 50 percent guidelines.”

Robert said she didn’t think the regulations were too restrictive.

“And, the WBRBA board wanted to take all precautions mainly serving vulnerable constituents. Not to mention, seniors too. A Hispanic church meets at the center also,” she said.

The WBRBA Center, located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., can accommodate numerous indoor and outdoor events such as worship, weddings, funerals, breakfasts, luncheons, banquets, etc. It is open for rent to any community organization or member with temporary reduced pricing in effect until further notice. To inquire about using the space, contact Roberts at 540/661-2013 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com. The Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes is Moderator and Rev. Eugene Triplett is chairman of the Executive Board.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

