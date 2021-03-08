Closed the past 2 months, Orange County libraries reopen

Following a two-month closure due to a community spike in COVID-19 cases, the Orange County Public Library system reopened its buildings Monday morning.

Anyone with a fever or who is feeling ill with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to please refrain from entering the library facilities.

The Main Library in the town of Orange is open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Wilderness Branch in Locust Grove is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday & Tuesday; 12:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday & Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays.

The Gordonsville Branch is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday & Friday: 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Masks should be worn and distancing observed. Items should be returned in the outside book return and not brought inside. For the safety of staff, items will not be checked in until completing a 48-hour quarantine period.

A limited number of computers will be available for use. Staff will make reservations for customers up to two days in advance for a single daily session.

Curbside service will continue for those who prefer contactless pickup of materials from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.