Cloud HQ invests $12 million for 100-acre Culpeper data center site

There’s more news in small-town Culpeper related to digital information demand and future development here.

A Washington, D.C.-based global data center provider recently paid $12 million—nearly twice the assessed value—for almost 100 acres along McDevitt Drive envisioned as the Culpeper Technology Campus, just east of downtown.

Cloud HQ, via SAAM Ventures LLC, purchased the property fronting on McDevitt at Frank Turnage Drive, next to Culpeper Technical Education School, in September, according to online tax records.

The previous owner was 14521 McDevitt Holdings, formerly Crown Jewell or Power Grid, which bought the property in 2018 for $6.5 million, according to tax records.

The two parcels are located next to the Town of Culpeper wastewater treatment plant in a Culpeper County Technology Zone, offering developers an up to 80 percent tax rebate for the first five years and decreased relief in subsequent years.

Valued by the county at $6.3 million, the industrial land sits near Equinix, Germanna Community College, and SWIFT world bank organization, overlooked by the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center on Mount Pony.

The area is touted as being a technology zone, yet this latest data center project is still at least several years away as the site will require upgraded power infrastructure to serve the power-intense use.

Culpeper County Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel on Tuesday publicly introduced the future data center site to the Board of Supervisors. His predecessor worked years to market the tech zone site as a top-tier development location.

The plan is for up to 2.1 million square feet with multiple buildings on a campus setting. CloudHQ is actively marketing and will build as leased, Rothamel said. Construction will generate up to 1,000 skilled tradesmen per building, he said. Tenants will employ 50 to 100 high-paying tech experts per building.

CloudHQ specializes in design, development, and operation of best in class, carrier neutral, hyper-scale data center facilities, according to the company web site. It has offices in London, Frankfurt, Brazil and planned campuses in Paris as well as Ashburn and Manassas, in Virginia, according to the web site. Also, Culpeper, according to Tuesday’s presentation.

In the past five years, the company has built 2.4 million square feet of data center space and operates 7 million with land committed for up to 20 million more, according to Rothamel.

“They’re a large player in the data center game,” he told the board.

Rappahannock Electric Coop can currently provide 30 megawatts of power to the planned technology campus, and there are plans to rebuild the current line servicing this area, doubling line capacity, Rothamel said.

Dominion Energy will apply through the State Corporation Commission for extra capacity to serve the site, extending the high-voltage lines in Stevensburg to the land near the Town of Culpeper.

The extension will use an existing easement, quickening the process, the economic development director said.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood inquired about a timeline for expected buildout and associated revenue from county taxes from the project.

Rothamel said that would depend on leasing demand. Industry wide, only 15 percent of data centers have been built, he said, with experts projecting another 85 percent of growth still to come.

Each data center will cost several hundred million dollars to construct, Rothamel said, telling the board he would research projected tax revenues for the development.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino referenced the Amazon data centers recently approved in her district, in a controversial rezoning of farmland in proximity to significant historic sites.

The board was previously told that county technology zone sites, including where CloudHQ will build up to 2 million square feet, were unbuildable, she said, adding that’s not true.

Now, the county has approved building data centers “in the middle of nowhere and building power lines to them when there were other places it could have gone,” she said.

Gugino said there was available power in the county tech zones, acknowledging the lines would have to be upgraded.

Rothamel responded data centers were unbuildable in an “advanced timeframe” in tech zones due to the need to upgrade power lines, a three- to four-year regulatory process.

“If your timeline is more advanced than that is where the difficulty comes come in,” Rothamel said.

Some approved county tech zones have enough available power for smaller facilities, he added.

“You have to be willing to be patient,” Rothamel said of larger projects.

Culpeper County Chairman Gary Deal noted it would be advantageous for a public-private partnership to expedite power improvements through a tiered process. Rothamel said Dominion cannot apply to upgrade its power line before it has an end use for the power.

It’s not just power, but access to fiber as well, noted Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates.

Diverse fiber options are in that area already, Rothamel said, generally following the U.S. Route 29 corridor along which other tech zone sites are located.

In the latest news regarding Cloud HQ, the company in June received approval to build a $2.5 billion technology campus on the former United Airlines headquarters site in Mount Prospect, a Chicago suburb, according to Chain’s Chicago Business site.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.