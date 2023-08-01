A Northern Virginia Clydesdale who could not get up off the ground recently received assistance from Rixeyville’s own Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team on a very hot day.

The all-volunteer team responded around 10:30 a.m. July 27 to assist with a horse that was down in Loudoun County. The Clydesdale, Titan, lives near Hamilton, a good hour from the Culpeper County stationhouse. He had some surgery performed on his rear legs, and loves to lay down for naps, but found that he could not get back up, according to a release from Little Fork.

The 4-year-old Clydesdale weighs approximately 1,500 lbs.

The temperature was expected to reach 100 degrees that day, so time was somewhat critical, the release stated. The horse’s owner, Loudoun County Animal Control officers and Piedmont Equine Practice were on scene and established shade and a cooling fan. It was decided a tractor would be used to lift him up with the hopes that this was all that would be needed.

A tool staging area was established and fencing was removed to allow tractor access. Dr. Sean Bowman from Piedmont Equine Practice and his crew established an IV for both fluids and mild sedation. Once the tractor arrived and was positioned, Large Animal Team volunteers used the Becker sling just after mild sedation was induced. Titan was lifted up and allowed to rest in the sling as the medication wore off.

Once it was determined the Clydesdale could stand on his own, the sling was removed and crews returned home and were back in service by 4 p.m.

Titan seemed to be happy and was led back to his stall for snacks and shade.

Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team, part of Little Fork VFD, is a nonprofit organization operating from community donations.