CMR Farm Show teaches life lessons

The Market Goat Show, A Woman-less Beauty Contest and Swine Show, Tractor Driving Contest and the Best Apple Pie were among weekend highlight’s at this past weekend’s Culpeper Madison Rappahannock Farm Show at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.
There was also Little Miss & Mr. CMR, a Church Service and Bucket Babies at the multi-day event ending Monday, July 12 with a dinner and livestock sale in the barn.
The Farm Show, cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, came back a year later in a healthy fashion, providing free, friendly, farm-focused moments for many local families all weekend long.
At the center of the program is 4H Extension, which stands for head, heart, hands and health. Offices in each county provide resources to help young people raise, feed, train and take care of animals throughout the year, as well as growing food from plants.
At CMR Farm Show, 4H members showcase their year-round work with project animals.
“The farm show presents two different types of shows throughout the show competition,” said Cristy Mosley, a Culpeper extension agent at the show Saturday.
“There is a showmanship show that revolves around how well the youth present their cows to the judges,” Mosley said. “The other show is called market show, in which the judges of the farm show competition are looking for the overall quality of the cows.”
On Monday, Mosley said, the steers, or male cows would go up for sale.
“The youth take care of the cows from the time they are born until they are sold,” she said.
Although the farm show sponsors the judging and competitions, she added, the young people who present the cows are all members of 4H Extension.
4H Beef Club Leader Tom Russell said that the farm show is a great rebound event after the COVID-19 restrictions.
“I am very thankful for the parents who allowed their children to show their animal project in the competition today,” Russell said Saturday.
Grand champion senior showman Savannah Smith said that this year is the last year she is able to participate in 4H Extension.
“I love the program because it has taught me a lot, things like respect, responsibility and time management,” Smith said. “I work full-time at Bell Nursery, but in the fall I will be joining the Air Force.”
Jamar Billingsley, a student in the communication journalism master’s program at Regent University, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.