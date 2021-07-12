CMR Farm Show teaches life lessons

The Market Goat Show, A Woman-less Beauty Contest and Swine Show, Tractor Driving Contest and the Best Apple Pie were among weekend highlight’s at this past weekend’s Culpeper Madison Rappahannock Farm Show at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

There was also Little Miss & Mr. CMR, a Church Service and Bucket Babies at the multi-day event ending Monday, July 12 with a dinner and livestock sale in the barn.

The Farm Show, cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, came back a year later in a healthy fashion, providing free, friendly, farm-focused moments for many local families all weekend long.

At the center of the program is 4H Extension, which stands for head, heart, hands and health. Offices in each county provide resources to help young people raise, feed, train and take care of animals throughout the year, as well as growing food from plants.

At CMR Farm Show, 4H members showcase their year-round work with project animals.

“The farm show presents two different types of shows throughout the show competition,” said Cristy Mosley, a Culpeper extension agent at the show Saturday.

