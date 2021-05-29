Co-creator of popular podcast blames fascination with ghosts on growing up in Spotsylvania

Growing up in Spotsylvania County, Em Schulz drank in ghost stories and paranormal tales.
Those stories, and a hefty dose of true crime, form the core of the popular “And That’s Why We Drink” podcast, hosted by Schulz and Christine Schiefer.
“Because I lived in the Fredericksburg area, every house had its own ghost story,” Schulz, who goes by they/them pronouns, said by phone from Los Angeles.
Schulz claims to have seen their first ghost at age 7. It was their grandfather, “a nice guy” who had died the week before, sitting calmly on the foot of their bed watching them sleep. It wouldn’t be their last ghost sighting.
As a teenager, Schulz went to “creepy-looking abandoned places” that often had well-known ghost stories of their own. Schulz and their friends would peek through windows as they told each other scary tales.
Schulz even worked as a paranormal investigator one summer while attending Christopher Newport University. They shifted from a job at a maritime museum to work for a business that did ghost tours and provided equipment so customers could seek out and even talk to ghosts themselves.
“It was a pretty nice deal, the coolest on campus,” said Schulz.
That work history eventually pointed the Fredericksburg Academy graduate to podcasting with best friend Christine Schiefer.
They met at Boston University during graduate school, where they were studying for careers in television. For their last semesters, they both went to L.A. for internships that eventually led to jobs.
By that point, they’d both had a varied work history, with jobs ranging from that paranormal gig to private investigator to professional clown, not to mention Lyft driver and writer for the Nickelodeon network. But as they got to know each other better, the friends realized they shared a fascination with both the paranormal and true-crime stories and documentaries.
They eventually decided it was possible to put together an interesting podcast based on their shared interests. The format has Schulz introducing a ghost story, and Schiefer brings a true crime tale. The hosts intermittently play devil’s advocate, good-naturedly poking fun at the other’s story while sprinkling in personal details, humor and some gentle zingers.
The title, “And That’s Why We Drink,” is preceded on their website by the words “The world’s a scary place,” a reference to the crazy things they cover in the podcast.
The creative pair said they didn’t have high hopes when they started the podcast in February 2017, thinking it would be something heard mainly by friends and family. But when fans began finding it “organically” after about six months, they realized they might be onto something.
They didn’t give up their day jobs for a while, but by the end of 2018 they had an agent and were starting a tour that took them all across the country.
The podcast won the People’s Voice “Webby” award as best comedy podcast, and hit a milestone this past year by reaching its 200th episode. Those episodes have been downloaded a total of more than 80 million times.
Schiefer grew up in Cincinnati and also developed a love of ghost stories. In her youth, she had a Ouija board under her bed and lived in a house next to a graveyard. She worked for a time as a private investigator in L.A., something that’s helped in researching the stories she brings to the podcast.
She’s covered everything from cults like Jonestown to serial killers.
“We like the unsolved ones,” Schiefer said, “because they offer the most potential for discussions, when we dig in to see what’s happened. We cover it all.”
Sometimes, the stories take some reporting and research, while at other times they’re shared by fans of the podcast. The first episode of each month is what they call a “listeners’ episode” where they read stories about people’s personal experiences so the fans can feel like they’re part of the podcast.
Schiefer said one of her favorites was an episode where Schulz talked about haunted dolls, two in particular were considered so cursed that “to even hear the name of the doll, people can get sick.”
“We don’t say their names anymore,” said Schiefer. “When we did that podcast, people reached out and said they got in car crashes, had migraines and even a heart attack, some really intense medical trauma.”
After some time had passed, they decided it might be safe enough to mention the dolls’ names again. Bad move.
“Our entire audio got erased and we couldn’t recover the digital files,” she said. “We’re now very careful using their names.”
The pair said their first tour, covering 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada, was a blast. It was also hard work, and the creators kept up with their regular podcast schedule while also making a new show for each city.
They were saddened to see a subsequent tour cancelled because of COVID-19, but hope to get back on the road when it’s safe again.
Schulz and Schiefer said the podcast can cover some difficult topics, and some listener comments can be just as hard to hear. Much more welcome is the positive feedback, especially when listeners share details that might help solve crimes or find missing people.
Schulz noted that one of the coolest moments in the development of the podcast came when they got back from the first tour and felt like they had to go back to work.
“That’s when I realized that I had been working,” Schulz said.
And it’s been hard work. Although they admit it’s a labor of love, it’s involved a lot more than just coming up with podcast ideas. They have had to do everything from planning tours to designing merchandise. “The business part has been a lot of work, with a big learning curve,” Schulz said.
Even though it’s paid off, it seems to me that it’s yet another reason for the name, “And That’s Why We Drink.”
