Virginia reggae artist Adwela Dawes continues to pursue a dual professional track and after a summer of touring around the U.S. playing music is headed back to Australia to coach American football. Coach Rasta, if you will.

The Culpeper native has signed on as head coach for the Gold Coast Stingrays, part of the Gridiron Queensland Club. He’ll be based on Australia’s eastern coast in an area known for its gorgeous beaches.

Last year, Dawes moved to Melbourne in southern Australia when he was offered a head coach position of a different American football team, the Warriors. He said he turned the team around year one and doesn’t know why he wasn’t brought back on to coach the Warriors for a second year.

“I enjoyed my experience,” Dawes said. “It was very challenging as far as cultural differences. We had a ton of injuries and a lot of guys had a problem being coached hard and being held accountable for their play on the field.”

He added he was definitely excited to be named head ball coach of the Stingrays and for their long term commitment to him and their culture. Dawes heads back down under August 6 to start the new season.

Living in Melbourne was great, Dawes said. He brought his roots reggae to Australia as well, performing before crowds Dawes said really appreciated his music. “My music is received properly over there,” he said.

Back home this year, Dawes, a graduate of Culpeper County High School, had the opportunity to coach middle school football. But he considered the position a bit of a demotion since Dawes said he has tried for years to get local high school coaching spots.

It explains why he is heading back down under.

“I’m grateful for an opportunity to coach in my hometown, but as a professional coach this is still a business and the opportunity to coach the Stingrays better fits my skill and is more indicative of my resume,” he said.

Dawes said he is more than qualified to coach local high school football and that it’s stupid the way minority candidates are still treated in 2023.

“The NFL and NCAA speak on it and they do TV pieces on it, but it happens at the high school level and the minors way more and it gets no press so there’s no awareness and no accountability for an almost standard practice,” he said.

Passed over by local school systems, Dawes led the Warriors in Australia to within one game of a championship appearance in his first year as head coach, he said. His new team, the Gold Coast Stingrays was established in 1987, according to the club webpage.

They won their first state championship in 1993 and close to a few dozen more since. “Stingray Pride” represents the ethics of individuals coming together to work selflessly as a team, for a common goal, according to the club.

Until the season starts, Dawes has been super busy taking pride in playing music around Virginia with his band, Adwela & the Uprising, including in Virginia Beach, Charlottesville, Leesburg, Fredericksburg and Floyd.

He’s also traveled the country for gigs in Washington, D.C. and Rehoboth Beach, Del. as well as New Mexico, Kansas and Colorado. Performing at the Point Reggae festival in Brunswick, Maine last month was a highlight.

“It was great to be in front of a nice crowd at a strictly roots reggae festival,” Dawes said. “Trying to fill it as much as possible before I leave with music,” he added. “All the shows were well attended and I really feel like the band’s lineup has really hit our stride this year.”

Dawes plans to keep playing music in Australia as much as possible as he turns his attention back to being a head coach for American football, albeit a world away from home.