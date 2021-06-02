 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coal miner dies in workplace accident in West Virginia
0 comments
top story

Coal miner dies in workplace accident in West Virginia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia, the governor’s office said.

Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, died while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, a section foreman, the statement said.

The accident is being investigated by the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. It is the third fatality involving a U.S. coal mine this year.

“It is an absolute tragedy to lose this hard-working, dedicated young man,” Gov. Jim Justice said in the statement.

The mine is operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio. The company is the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator. It emerged from federal bankruptcy protection last year and was formerly known as Murray Energy Holdings.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News