Coal miner dies in workplace accident in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—A coal miner died Wednesday in a workplace accident in northern West Virginia, the governor’s office said.

Trenten J. Dille, 26, of Littleton, died while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicates the edge or rib of a coal support pillar fell and struck Dille, a section foreman, the statement said.

The accident is being investigated by the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. It is the third fatality involving a U.S. coal mine this year.

“It is an absolute tragedy to lose this hard-working, dedicated young man,” Gov. Jim Justice said in the statement.

The mine is operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources Holdings Inc. of St. Clairsville, Ohio. The company is the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator. It emerged from federal bankruptcy protection last year and was formerly known as Murray Energy Holdings.