Like much of the mid-Atlantic, the Culpeper area is under a Code Red Alert for poor air quality due to smoke from widespread wildfires across millions of acres in Canada.

Code Red means “unhealthy for the general population” and that everyone should keep outdoor activities light and short, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

Areas designed as Code Red include the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier and Northern and Central Virginia Blue Ridge.

The forecast for Culpeper calls for “widespread haze” through Friday morning with widespread smoke mainly after 2 a.m. Thursday

Under northerly winds, smoke will continue to be pushed south over the greater Washington area. The smoke is expected to be rather thick to start the day Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, but may start to decrease through the day.

A front on Friday will bring reprieve to fine particle concentrations, according to the special weather statement.

Air Quality will vary, with much of the area either Code Orange or Code Red, possibly through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Code Orange means air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people with heart or

heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people and those that spend a lot of time outdoors.

The Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County, Maryland on Wednesday cancelled all outdoor programming and will again on Thursday due to the smoke.

Patrons were encouraged to postpone visits to parks, trails, outdoor fields and courts, playgrounds, golf courses, campgrounds, playgrounds, trap & skeet, the Old Maryland Farm and other outdoor parks & rec facility. A park spokesperson confirmed all outdoor pools were closed as well.